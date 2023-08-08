Golden Asset Edges

                                                     Golden Asset Edges 

NOTE: The given price is for the first 10 downloads only and after which, the price will increase.

Golden Asset Edges trades based on the combination of all know breakout strategies to produce consistent profit even with a small account size. It doesn't use any dangerous trading methods and each trade is protected by stoploss and takepofit.

Golden Asset Edges is a multi timeframe, trend and level trading robot, which trade all listed pairs or symbols from a single chart of your desired timeframe. 

The design makes it suitable for any trading as long as chart is involved. It uses auto stoploss and takepofit Level to set stops at an appropriate level, saving you from setting stops for individual pairs.

Also, It was designed to stand the test of time and trade on any account size and any account type using a proven logic which is the best as long as chart trading is involved. This is as a result of long years of research on the most consistent trading strategy.

Key features are:

  1. It is a multi pairs and multi timeframe.
  2. It is a trend and level trading robot. You can use any timeframe of your choice for trend analysis.
  3. It can be used on any account type.
  4. It is suitable for Prop Firm. You can set when to end trading on daily basis or weekly basis and you can also set trade delay to distinguish your trades from others.

    Input Parameters :-

    • Symbols :-  Symbols which you intend to trade. It should be written according to how it appears on the market watch, separating each pair from another with comma.
    • RiskPercent :-  The percentage risk based on account size which translate into lot size.
    • UseMartingale :-  Allow you to decide if the lot size will be increased when a trade is closed in a lost.
    • LotMultiplier :-  Allow you to set the lot multiplying factor.
    • Spread :-  Allow you to set the maximum tradable spread of your broker.
    • TrailingStop :-  Allow you to set the trailing stoploss.
    • TrailingStep :-  Allow you to set the steps of trailing.
    • TakeProfit :-  Allow you to set takepofit Level in pips.
    • StopLoss :-  Allow you to set the stoploss level in pips.
    • AutoStop :-  Allow you to decide if you will use dynamic stoploss based on indicator or not. It's best for multi pairs trading system because of point difference between pairs.
    • Reward :-  Allow you to set the reward ratio.
    • Risk :-  Allow you to set the risk ratio.
    • EntryDelay :-  It makes trades from your platform unique in cases where trade copying is prohibited such as in some prop Firm.
    • SignalPeriod :-  Set the entry signal period.
    • UseTrendFilter :-  Allow you use trend filter or not.
    • TrendTimeFrame:-  Set the timeframe for trend analysis.
    • TrendPeriod:-  Set the trend period.
    • DynamicProfitClose :-  Allow you to decide if trade will be close based on indicators or not.
    • ClosePeriod :-  Enable you to set how fast the profit trades should be closed 
    • MinClosePips :-  Allow you to set the minimum profit in pips before a trade can be closed.
    • ReverseClose :-  Allow you to decide if trade will be closed at the reverse of trend.
    • DailyClose :-  Choose if trades will be closed on daily basis.
    • WeeklyClose :-  choose if trades will be closed on weekends.
    • WeeklyCloseHour :-  Allow you to set the weekend closing time.
    • MaxPairs :-  Allow you to set the maximum number of pairs to trade irrespective of the pairs in the symbol list.
    • TradeStartHour :-  Set the time to start trading on daily basis.
    • TradeEndHour :-  Set the time to end trading on daily basis.

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    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.7 (1091)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.5 (6)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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