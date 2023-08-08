Golden Asset Edges

NOTE: The given price is for the first 10 downloads only and after which, the price will increase.

Golden Asset Edges trades based on the combination of all know breakout strategies to produce consistent profit even with a small account size. It doesn't use any dangerous trading methods and each trade is protected by stoploss and takepofit.

Golden Asset Edges is a multi timeframe, trend and level trading robot, which trade all listed pairs or symbols from a single chart of your desired timeframe. 

The design makes it suitable for any trading as long as chart is involved. It uses auto stoploss and takepofit Level to set stops at an appropriate level, saving you from setting stops for individual pairs.

Also, It was designed to stand the test of time and trade on any account size and any account type using a proven logic which is the best as long as chart trading is involved. This is as a result of long years of research on the most consistent trading strategy.

Key features are:

  1. It is a multi pairs and multi timeframe.
  2. It is a trend and level trading robot. You can use any timeframe of your choice for trend analysis.
  3. It can be used on any account type.
  4. It is suitable for Prop Firm. You can set when to end trading on daily basis or weekly basis and you can also set trade delay to distinguish your trades from others.

    Input Parameters :-

    • Symbols :-  Symbols which you intend to trade. It should be written according to how it appears on the market watch, separating each pair from another with comma.
    • RiskPercent :-  The percentage risk based on account size which translate into lot size.
    • UseMartingale :-  Allow you to decide if the lot size will be increased when a trade is closed in a lost.
    • LotMultiplier :-  Allow you to set the lot multiplying factor.
    • Spread :-  Allow you to set the maximum tradable spread of your broker.
    • TrailingStop :-  Allow you to set the trailing stoploss.
    • TrailingStep :-  Allow you to set the steps of trailing.
    • TakeProfit :-  Allow you to set takepofit Level in pips.
    • StopLoss :-  Allow you to set the stoploss level in pips.
    • AutoStop :-  Allow you to decide if you will use dynamic stoploss based on indicator or not. It's best for multi pairs trading system because of point difference between pairs.
    • Reward :-  Allow you to set the reward ratio.
    • Risk :-  Allow you to set the risk ratio.
    • EntryDelay :-  It makes trades from your platform unique in cases where trade copying is prohibited such as in some prop Firm.
    • SignalPeriod :-  Set the entry signal period.
    • UseTrendFilter :-  Allow you use trend filter or not.
    • TrendTimeFrame:-  Set the timeframe for trend analysis.
    • TrendPeriod:-  Set the trend period.
    • DynamicProfitClose :-  Allow you to decide if trade will be close based on indicators or not.
    • ClosePeriod :-  Enable you to set how fast the profit trades should be closed 
    • MinClosePips :-  Allow you to set the minimum profit in pips before a trade can be closed.
    • ReverseClose :-  Allow you to decide if trade will be closed at the reverse of trend.
    • DailyClose :-  Choose if trades will be closed on daily basis.
    • WeeklyClose :-  choose if trades will be closed on weekends.
    • WeeklyCloseHour :-  Allow you to set the weekend closing time.
    • MaxPairs :-  Allow you to set the maximum number of pairs to trade irrespective of the pairs in the symbol list.
    • TradeStartHour :-  Set the time to start trading on daily basis.
    • TradeEndHour :-  Set the time to end trading on daily basis.

