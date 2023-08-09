【SuperStep Line】Indicator Introduction :

The color of the SuperStep line which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the SuperStep line is purple and going down means that the price trend is going down.





It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend!

What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust 【SuperStep Line】 according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuations, or adjust it slower to make long-term trends!





【SuperStep Line】 is a very useful technical indicator!