CounterIntuitiveStrategy
- Experts
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Lauran Michel ElizaldeI like to combine my passion for trading and programming to get explosive results
- Version: 1.0
This proficient advisor employs the mesmerizing dance of crossovers between a gentle, languid moving average and a nimble, swift moving average to gracefully initiate positions. In a delightful twist of intuition, it enters a tranquil purchase when the quick MA gently embraces the slow MA in a downward crossing, gracefully bidding farewell at the subsequent crossing. Conversely, a spellbinding sale is orchestrated when the swift MA elegantly crosses the slow MA, a harmonious choreography that captivates the market's rhythm.