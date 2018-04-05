CounterIntuitiveStrategy


This proficient advisor employs the mesmerizing dance of crossovers between a gentle, languid moving average and a nimble, swift moving average to gracefully initiate positions. In a delightful twist of intuition, it enters a tranquil purchase when the quick MA gently embraces the slow MA in a downward crossing, gracefully bidding farewell at the subsequent crossing. Conversely, a spellbinding sale is orchestrated when the swift MA elegantly crosses the slow MA, a harmonious choreography that captivates the market's rhythm.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Trading Robot Description: 1. Scalping Nature: This trading robot is specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair. It is programmed to operate during periods of extremely low volatility in the market. Scalping strategies aim to profit from small price movements, making them particularly sensitive to market conditions and execution speed. 2. Low Movement Emphasis: The robot primarily focuses on executing trades based on minor price fluctuations. Due to the nature of its strategy,
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