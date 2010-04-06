LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is a kind of levels indicator that consist of three SR lines. It is built by MQL4 programming language and can be used to MT4 platform. A free version indicator to determine the support and resistance levels easily

This indicator works based on the screen method to calculate the most appropriate value for each buffer. A complex algorithm based on long research is applied to this free custom indicator. But this indicator has limited features and simpler indicator of Automated Support Resistance Screener.

If You need a better support resistance indicator, highly recommended using Automated Support Resistance Screener indicator as it offers numerous advantages in here:

LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is easy to used and can be applied in any pairs and any time frames.





Style Input:

1. Lines Color

2. Lines Size





Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!!!





