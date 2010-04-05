Golden Sky

Golden Sky EA

  • It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
  • The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
  • Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
  • Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD
  • Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
  • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023
  • TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.

    Strengths

    • Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
    • The system has Take Profit and Cut Loss to protect funds.
    • Easy to use, no hassle
    • Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
    • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023

      • *  (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$)  / (Cent / Micro account)  uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)                          




