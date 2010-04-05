Golden Sky
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kantinan Manatkasemsak
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Golden Sky EA
- It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
- The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
- Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
- Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD
- Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
- Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023
- TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.
Strengths
- Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
- The system has Take Profit and Cut Loss to protect funds.
- Easy to use, no hassle
- Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
* (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$) / (Cent / Micro account) uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)