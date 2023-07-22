EA Birex 0

EA Birex 0 is Expert Advisor make decision from technical indicator combination. This EA check indicator in H4 and D1 timeframe make its strategy to be day trading. This EA use trailing SL for exit the order. Min balance for this EA is $40 - $60 for 1 pair and $250 for 5 pairs (NZDJPY, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD). If you want to backtest in demo account, message me for the setting.

Setting:

  • licensecode - get license code for 1 account
  • lot - setting fix lot
  • balancelot - on/off for fix or balance base lot
  • startlotenable - on/off min lot for balance base lot
  • basebalance - balance divider for balance base lot
  • startlot - min lot for balance base lot
  • time_awal - time for EA start make order
  • time_akhir - time for EA end make order
  • timeframe_MA - timeframe Moving Average indicator
  • period_MA1 -  period Moving Average line 1
  • period_MA2 - period Moving Average line 2
  • enable_ADX - on/off ADX indicator
  • timeframe_ADX - timeframe ADX indicator
  • period_ADX - period ADX indicator
  • selisih_ADX - difference between line 1 and 2 ADX indicator
  • enable_Fractal - on/off Fractal indicator
  • timeframe_Fractal - timeframe Fractal indicator
  • enable_RSI - on/off RSI indicator
  • timeframe_RSI - timeframe RSI indicator
  • period_RSI - period RSI indicator
  • minRSIup - min RSI value for buy confirmation
  • maxRSIup - max RSI buy confirmation
  • minRSIdown - min RSI value sell confirmation
  • maxRSIdown - max RSI value sell confirmation
  • enable_Stoch - on/off Stochastic indicator
  • timeframe_Stoch - timeframe Stochastic indicator
  • period_Stoch - period Stochastic indicator
  • minStochup - min Stochastic value for buy confirmation
  • maxStochup - max Stocastic buy confirmation
  • minStochdown - min Stochastic value sell confirmation
  • maxStochdown - max Stochastic value sell confirmation
  • enable_PSAR - on/off PSAR indicator
  • timeframe_PSAR - timeframe PSAR indicator
  • step_PSAR - step PSAR indicator
  • max_PSAR - max PSAR indicator
  • enable_STD - on/off Standard Deviation indicator
  • timeframe_STD - timeframe Standard Deviation indicator
  • period_STD - period Standard Deviation indicator
  • min_STD - min Standard Deviation value
  • mode_Trail - mode trailing use fix point or ATR value (0 - fix, 1 - ATR)
  • poin_Trail - value for fix point trailing
  • timeframe_ATR - timeframe ATR indicator
  • multi_ATR - multiplier ATR value for SL point
  • multi_Trail - multiplier ATR value for step ATR trailing

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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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