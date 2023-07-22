EA Birex 0

EA Birex 0 is Expert Advisor make decision from technical indicator combination. This EA check indicator in H4 and D1 timeframe make its strategy to be day trading. This EA use trailing SL for exit the order. Min balance for this EA is $40 - $60 for 1 pair and $250 for 5 pairs (NZDJPY, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD). If you want to backtest in demo account, message me for the setting.

Setting:

  • licensecode - get license code for 1 account
  • lot - setting fix lot
  • balancelot - on/off for fix or balance base lot
  • startlotenable - on/off min lot for balance base lot
  • basebalance - balance divider for balance base lot
  • startlot - min lot for balance base lot
  • time_awal - time for EA start make order
  • time_akhir - time for EA end make order
  • timeframe_MA - timeframe Moving Average indicator
  • period_MA1 -  period Moving Average line 1
  • period_MA2 - period Moving Average line 2
  • enable_ADX - on/off ADX indicator
  • timeframe_ADX - timeframe ADX indicator
  • period_ADX - period ADX indicator
  • selisih_ADX - difference between line 1 and 2 ADX indicator
  • enable_Fractal - on/off Fractal indicator
  • timeframe_Fractal - timeframe Fractal indicator
  • enable_RSI - on/off RSI indicator
  • timeframe_RSI - timeframe RSI indicator
  • period_RSI - period RSI indicator
  • minRSIup - min RSI value for buy confirmation
  • maxRSIup - max RSI buy confirmation
  • minRSIdown - min RSI value sell confirmation
  • maxRSIdown - max RSI value sell confirmation
  • enable_Stoch - on/off Stochastic indicator
  • timeframe_Stoch - timeframe Stochastic indicator
  • period_Stoch - period Stochastic indicator
  • minStochup - min Stochastic value for buy confirmation
  • maxStochup - max Stocastic buy confirmation
  • minStochdown - min Stochastic value sell confirmation
  • maxStochdown - max Stochastic value sell confirmation
  • enable_PSAR - on/off PSAR indicator
  • timeframe_PSAR - timeframe PSAR indicator
  • step_PSAR - step PSAR indicator
  • max_PSAR - max PSAR indicator
  • enable_STD - on/off Standard Deviation indicator
  • timeframe_STD - timeframe Standard Deviation indicator
  • period_STD - period Standard Deviation indicator
  • min_STD - min Standard Deviation value
  • mode_Trail - mode trailing use fix point or ATR value (0 - fix, 1 - ATR)
  • poin_Trail - value for fix point trailing
  • timeframe_ATR - timeframe ATR indicator
  • multi_ATR - multiplier ATR value for SL point
  • multi_Trail - multiplier ATR value for step ATR trailing

