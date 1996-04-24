I suggest trying to trade with everyone who is interested in the Lino Treand indicator.





Lino Treand is a technical analysis tool that uses mathematical calculations to determine various aspects of price movements based on historical data. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. Lino Treand shows specific aspects of price movement and allows traders to make the right decision. All trading indicators analyze the price from different angles based on historical data. Therefore, it is not entirely correct to say that they can predict the future.





The indicator offers one of the most common trading styles. For beginners, this trading option will be preferable, since you do not have to look directly at the price, which allows the trader to devote more time to monitoring each position and finding the best entry point. The default indicator settings are quite effective most of the time. You can customize the indicator based on your needs. But we must not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.