Counterattack
- Experts
- Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 9 juillet 2023
Counterattack EA is a fully automatic Grid Expert Advisor for Trend Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.
Recommendations
- The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
- An ECN broker is always recommended
- A low latency VPS is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage is 1:100 or more.
- The recommended capital is 10000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more. For higher Lots please test by yourself
- Please test Demo before you buy this EA.
If trade GOLD you must set in the Distance point :
For 2 decimal if XAUUSD = 1978.56 - Set Distance point = 70
For 3 decimal if XAUUSD = 1996.369 - Set Distance point = 700
Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA COUNTERATTACK
Tried on demo as well as real account.
Works on MT4 MT5.
This bot works well and give more profit.
Pairs: XAUUSD 1M, 5M. Also works in EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, AUDUSD M5 and USDCAD M5.
There are some draw backs, as this is a free bot.
Just be right there, monitor and close the trades as per ur need.
This is my first review, so one star for user support. If I get support as per my requirement, then I can rate more than 5 Stars.
Thank you !