Counterattack EA is a fully automatic Grid Expert Advisor for Trend Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.



Recommendations

The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.

An ECN broker is always recommended

A low latency VPS is always recommended.

The recommended Leverage is 1:100 or more.

The recommended capital is 10000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more. For higher Lots please test by yourself





If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here ---> https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang

or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.

Please test Demo before you buy this EA.





If trade GOLD you must set in the Distance point :

For 2 decimal if XAUUSD = 1978.56 - Set Distance point = 70

For 3 decimal if XAUUSD = 1996.369 - Set Distance point = 700





Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)

You have to be cautious and use a low risk.

You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)

Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA COUNTERATTACK



