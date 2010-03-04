Sepe Expert Advisor

EA - Sepe is the right tool to make some money in the forex market, with this Expert you can let it running with no worries. Obvously you have to learn how to configurate it for the symbol you choose.

You are going to have very complete material with the EA, with videos teaching how it works and explaining each config.



Basically it works using hedge, so we are always long and short at the same time at the market.





One link to show some usage of this EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1808599?source=Unknown