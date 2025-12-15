How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 97
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1570: Improved Market showcase and extended MQL5 template functions
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.03.22 17:03
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1570: Improved Market showcase and extended MQL5 template functions
MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on March 24, 2017. The update will feature the following changes:
As a result of the code execution, we can see that the Assign() template function has been used for the int+string pair, while the overloaded version has already been used for the bool+string pair during the second call.
Thus, typification is performed by explicit specification of types rather than via the call parameters.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:07
MQL5 WIZARD: HOW TO CREATE A RISK AND MONEY MANAGEMENT MODULE
MetaTrader 5 provides a powerful tool that allows you to quickly check various trading ideas. This is generation of Expert Advisors using the MQL5 Wizard on the basis of ready trading strategies. An Expert Advisor created with the MQL5 Wizard, is based on four pillars - four base classes:
It may be good to look at the following thread with many indicators:
MT5 versions of indicators
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671
Chart Patterns
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.08 15:33
Look at the following post :
Chart Patterns
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.09 18:38
Are you talking about calndle patterns? Look at this article (and some my comment on it).
By the way - I am not professional with patterns - I am just learning it sorry.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 06:04
TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
MT4 & MT5 backtest
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.17 20:53
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality.
Commission for site services
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.04.08 13:26We do not engage in brokerage or investment activities so that there is no conflict of interest.
HowTo: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/381690
I'm having issues with mql5 vps
Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.15 18:01
Connect with MetaQuotes-Demo server (open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo) and updates will be automatically started.
It is HowTo step by step:
and open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo.
Wait when the MT5 will be updated, if not so use the following:
The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned - read this thread:
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvementsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".
Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:
The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help- Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help- Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
How to change investor password in Metatrader -
Broker Doesn't Provide Investor Password
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.25 11:48
In order to put or change an investor password, go to MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Server and click the change button on the right, then in the window that opens put the master password of your account and below the investor password you want (first tick the: change investor (read only) password), then click OK.
AVX versions - post #1370