Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Tools for Brokers launches a portfolio of MetaTrader 5 brokerage solutions
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.03.06 09:27
Tools for Brokers has developed a set of solutions for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform to provide brokers with additional services and simplify their transition to the new technology. For the last seven years, the integrator team has been developing MetaTrader 4 plugins for over 250 companies around the world and has been among the first tech providers that recognized the potential of the next-generation multi-asset platform. The offered institutional solutions for MetaTrader 5 brokers includes:
"Our company has an exceptionally positive experience of working with MetaTrader 5", — says Aleksey Kutsenko, the founder and CEO of Tools for Brokers. "MetaQuotes Software has developed a brand new product featuring significant advantages in terms of convenience and functionality. I believe, MetaTrader 5 is a must for all brokers really planning for the future".
Among the many benefits of the platform, the Tools for Brokers team highlights the ability to select between aggregate and hedging positions on client accounts. This function allows for efficient arrangement of work on several financial markets simultaneously: Forex, CFDs, stocks and futures. Thus, the platform is able to meet the requirements of a wide variety of customers - from novice traders to hedge funds and large institutional clients.
Aleksey Kutsenko, Tools for Brokers
Besides, the developers from Tools for Brokers point out that unlike MetaTrader 4, the new platform has a modular architecture and its various components can be installed on different physical servers. First, this capability improves the platform performance and resilience: if one component suddenly fails, others continue working. Second, this means better protection against DDOS attacks since it is much more difficult to attack multiple servers at once. According to the integrator company team, another key advantage of MetaTrader 5 is that the 64-bit version of the server allows using a larger amount of RAM for storing considerable data volumes, as well as rendering services to more simultaneously connected clients.
"This year, the further development of MetaTrader 5 additions and plug-ins will be one of our key areas", — adds Aleksey Kutsenko. "Tools for Brokers is ready to provide any services related to the platform support and development of necessary solutions".
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42
Where can I see my purchases?
The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.
Something Interesting to Read March 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.27 10:50
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
How to Earn at MQL5.community
You can increase your balance at MQL5.community account not only by depositing, but also by doing some work! The following services are available for this purpose.
Freelance. If you are an MQL5 developer and feel yourself able to write and sell MQL5 programs, you can find a job on a competitive basis in the Jobs section. This service is completely safe for both involved parties. The customer and the programmer are secured from each other's unfair actions throughout the whole period of joint work. And in case of any disputable situation, service administration is ready to assume the role of the Arbitrator.
Articles. By your own initiative, you can become an author of articles on various subjects related to MQL5 programming language and automated trading systems. Articles fees start at 200 USD, and the final cost depends on how vital your article will be to the community members, according to editors choice. You can find details in the Become an Author at MQL5.com! topic in our forum.
Market. Here, authors of MQL4/MQL5 applications can sell their programs to other MQL5.community members. Market is based on the similar principle as mobile application stores. To sell in Market, you have to register as a seller and place your applications in the market.
Signals. Do you have a proven trading strategy? You can sell not an Expert Advisor itself, but trading signals that it generates. Thus, you can always tweak it according to changing market, without disclosing all the details.
MQL5 Cloud Network. Most of the CPU time is spent in vain, but you can rent it out for a small fee. Simply install remote testing agents and allow them to participate in MQL5 Cloud Network. You can withdraw earned money or spend them at Market, subscribe to Signals or make an order in Freelance.
Modified Metatrader
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.03 08:46
I mean - if all MT5 EAs does not work in your MT5 so you can check the following: autotrading for the EA, in common tab of the EA properties.
Allow Auto Trading — this option allows or prohibits trading using Expert Advisors and scripts. If it is disabled, scripts and Expert Advisors can work, but are not able to trade. This limitation can be useful for testing the analytical capabilities of an Expert Advisor in the real-time mode (not to be confused with testing on history data).
The option enables/disables automated trading for the entire platform. If you disable it, no Expert Advisor will be allowed to trade, even if you enable automated trading individually in the Expert Advisor settings. If you enable it, the Expert Advisors will be allowed to trade, unless automated trading is individually disabled in the Expert Advisor parameters
If everything is fine with the setting but EAs does not work (any EA - how many did you try?) so ask your broker (it may be the broker's limitation).
Modified Metatrader
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.03 09:38
Where to check autotrading:
and
If you attached EA to the chart and you see "smiling face" so it is fine with autotading (in most of the cases):
If EA's face is not smiling and not happy so you can check everything once again:
It was for MT4 but MT5 is same with this case.
Polish integrator Empirica Software starts development of institutional solutions for MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.03.16 09:11
Following Tools for Brokers, another team of software developers has announced the development of brokerage solutions for MetaTrader 5. The Polish integrator Empirica Software has become the next institutional software provider for companies using the advanced multi-asset platform. The trend becomes more visible as more brokers actively switching to MetaTrader 5 generate a demand for applications expanding and complementing the platform features, while tech service providers strive to satisfy this demand by pushing further the development of the platform and its infrastructure.
"For the last 6 years we have strengthened our market position as leading software partner for financial institutions and FinTech companies. We have developed a very strong algorithmic engine, that has already made one of our customers the fastest market maker on Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are pioneers in developing intelligent robo-technology based on machine learning. Now in cooperation with MetaQuotes we will support brokerage firms and investment companies in MetaTrader server extensions that will meet their specific requirements and needs in relation to the forex market. The customers of MetaQuotes can benefit from our ability to combine the high technical expertise and deep industry knowledge of our team", — says Michal Rozanski, CEO at Empirica S.A.
Michal Rozanski, Empirica
Customers who have already benefited from strong competences and experience of Empirica are Warsaw Stock Exchange, Credit Agricole, brokerage firms and robo advisors like BOS Bank, InvestHelp and Swissborg. Empirica is headquartered in Poland and set up international units in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Switzerland.
MQL and news in the terminal
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.03.16 23:10
We will incorporate new realtime economic calendar soon with minimal latency and with access from MQL5. First, we open the calendar on www.mql5.com, and then only we will incorporate it (our own development, calendar updates with millisecond latency) in MT5 terminal.
It is too early to do with the news so. Because the usage of the news does not make sense without minimal latency.
Are you ready for affiliate program of MQL5.community?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.03.16 23:08
We are preparing a big update to restart the affiliate program.