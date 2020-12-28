I'm having issues with mql5 vps - page 3

Ilo Ebube:
I have done all these things. Please can I send you my login details to help me out?

Try to move your MQL5 VPS to another server and try again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 
I just did that, still no effect.
 
All these doesn't help. Why not help me do it yourself?
 
Even the Change Server option is no more available after one change. I would have switched all to check.
 
Provide a screenshot of your terminal with setup charts, eas, etc. (cover personal details if needed).

Btw. is it the 64 bit version of MT5 you're using? What is the build of your MT5? (this info is printed to the log when you start the terminal)

 
So you have a 32 bit terminal. In this case migration is not possible. You need to use a 64 bit version.

Plus your terminal is very old. You have version 2361 (released in March), while the current version is 2715.

 
The terminal you mean, is it my PC processor of 32 bit...? Could that be the problem...?

So I should find another laptop...with 64 bit?

How, or where can I download the MT5 current version - 2715?
 
Connect with MetaQuotes-Demo server (open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo) and updates will be automatically started.

It is HowTo step by step:

and open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo.

Wait when the MT5 will be updated, if not so use the following:

Yes, you need an upgrade to a 64 bit system (your processor is 32 bit).

We announced that the support for 32 bit terminals was stopped long time ago - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/340782
