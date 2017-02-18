MT4 & MT5 backtest
- MT5 backtest 'everytick' and 'everytick base on real ticks'
- MT5 BackTest 99% Or Tick Data Suite MT4 99.99%
- What is more accurate in backtesting, MT4 or MT5?
Hi, Looking help in backtest , I have same strategies for MT4 and MT5 testing on Eeverytick (MT4) and Everytick (MT5) getting different results after a 1 year test which test is more close to real MT4 or MT5?
They should be same
No one is best
But the MT5 back test has more features and more new ideas which have a great future rather than MT4
The MT5 could test more than an EA and/or more than a currency in each single test
The above two featureS are not possible in MT4
They should be same
No one is best
But the MT5 back test has more features and more new ideas which have a great future rather than MT4
The MT5 could test more than an EA and/or more than a currency in each single test
The above two featureS are not possible in MT4
Both have different results that's why I asked which almost near to real MT4 or MT5?
Do you mean they have used same parameters, pair, period of test, same broker and same conditions?
I wonder!
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
- In MT5 you can backtesting robots with the closest possible conditions to the real market natively (real tick data, real variable spreads, lag, slippage, etc). In MT4 you can't natively. You only can if you pay for a third-party software. If so, you also have to download history data from a few sources (there are many few, almost everyone uses the same source), transform it to MT4 format and open the platform through this third-party software in order to patch MT4 behavior. You take many hours to complete this process, and you have to repeat it every time you want to incorporate new data.
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
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As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality.
- www.mql5.com
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
- In MT5 you can backtesting robots with the closest possible conditions to the real market natively (real tick data, real variable spreads, lag, slippage, etc). In MT4 you can't natively. You only can if you pay for a third-party software. If so, you also have to download history data from a few sources (there are many few, almost everyone uses the same source), transform it to MT4 format and open the platform through this third-party software in order to patch MT4 behavior. You take many hours to complete this process, and you have to repeat it every time you want to incorporate new data.
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
--------------
As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality.
Everytick with real history not possible as mostly brokers not offering MT5. So depending just on EVERYTICK. MQL5 set netting function to follow FIFO rule just for USA peoples and few brokers set this rule for whole world as they not allowing hedging it's difficult to understand as MQL5 made peoples addict in hedging by MT4. Worst mistake from MQL5.
I'm testing on Everytick only, I'm not using EAjust just to backtest, Putting real money when over 5K and want to go more deep at least I can get 70% similar results as MQL5 shouting a lot MT5 more better then MT4. Second the major problem is with broker's I'm already working from last 3 years they have no plan to launch MT5 even MQL5 pushing a lot peoples to ask their brokers but Traders and broker both not taking interest , MQL5 all advertising going waste so far.
Everytick with real history not possible as mostly brokers not offering MT5. So depending just on EVERYTICK. MQL5 set netting function to follow FIFO rule just for USA peoples and few brokers set this rule for whole world as they not allowing hedging it's difficult to understand as MQL5 made peoples addict in hedging by MT4. Worst mistake from MQL5.
I'm testing on Everytick only, I'm not using EAjust just to backtest, Putting real money when over 5K and want to go more deep at least I can get 70% similar results as MQL5 shouting a lot MT5 more better then MT4. Second the major problem is with broker's I'm already working from last 3 years they have no plan to launch MT5 even MQL5 pushing a lot peoples to ask their brokers but Traders and broker both not taking interest , MQL5 all advertising going waste so far.
Everytick with real history not possible as mostly brokers not offering MT5. So depending just on EVERYTICK. MQL5 set netting function to follow FIFO rule just for USA peoples and few brokers set this rule for whole world as they not allowing hedging it's difficult to understand as MQL5 made peoples addict in hedging by MT4. Worst mistake from MQL5.
And you can stay with MT4 (it is just up to you) but MT4 will never be the better one than MT5 for example.
MT5 is allowing the hedge accounts as an optional (depends on the broker).
And you can stay with MT4 (it is just up to you) but MT4 will never be the better one than MT5 for example.
The another question is MT5 can give more benefits to Traders that's why 90% brokers not willing to start this platform ? To change traders mind from hedging to netting wouldn't be easy possible it will take few years more.
Why your not accepting FIFO rules for Americans and MQL5 made this netting just for USA peoples and now brokers forcing all peoples to use this netting when they mention only netting accounts available. Its a worst mistake of MQL5. Concept is same from MT4 to MT5 upgrading few graphics and turning into 64 bit only new in MT5 is just netting to limited peoples whatever marketing MQL5 do. This netting and hedging should not be in the hands of Brokers.
The another question is MT5 can give more benefits to Traders that's why 90% brokers not willing to start this platform ? To change traders mind from hedging to netting wouldn't be easy possible it will take few years more.
MetaQuotes company (MQ) is not a broker (MQ is software development company). It is the brokers are deciding (based on their legislation, registration, etc) - to use hedge option or not to use.
As to the brokers so you can read this threads/pages:
More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5
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