How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 95
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.04 07:36
Summaries :
====
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.21 06:51
Best indicators for the modern trader (based on Futures Magazine article)
1. Moving Averages
"That is because price trends are characterized by a natural progression that is indeed timeless. Market price activity tends to proceed through phases of directional swings followed by taking a rest. The degree of that directional volatility and length of the rest (‘consolidation’) periods can vary widely. However, within the overall trend psychology, the attempted reversal patterns which inevitably form during rest phases are a key to the health of any trend."
2. Balance of Power (BOP)
"Since most of what we do is mechanical trading, and different algos perform well under different market conditions, we have found we can really increase our performance by actively heeding what the market is trying to show. BOP helps tease those messages out."
3. Price Action with a powerful risk management tool
"Before an indicator is used it is essential to understand the limitations of the indicator. In other words, when does it perform well and when does it not perform well. Often times an indicator is used across all markets with the expectation that it will perform equally well in all market environments around the clock."
4. Oil price
"Oil is a fickle beast. Our indicators used to be all about America’s thirst for oil and geopolitics disrupting supply, we’re channeling the band Kansas and have gone past the point of no return. Now when we’re trading WTI it’s all about U.S. production and the pace of economic growth. We used to talk about how a $10 increase in the price of crude oil would decrease GDP by 0.5%"
5. Stock Indices
6. 100-day Moving Average
'"Take the GBP/USD as an example: the pair’s uptrend has stretched to 400 pips from its 100-day MA on four separate occasions this year, and each time (including just two weeks ago) rates have pulled back by 300-400 pips before finding support, presenting a better buying opportunity for trend-following traders."
Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges
TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1545: Fast switching between windows and changing price values with the mouse wheel
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.02.15 16:39
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1545: Fast switching between windows and changing price values with the mouse wheel
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on February 17, 2017. The update will feature the following changes:
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.23 11:01
Margin Call (adapted from dailyfx.com article)
To get a grasp on what a margin call is, you should understand the purpose and use of Margin & Leverage. Margin & Leverage are two sides of the same coin. The purpose of either is to help you control a contract larger than your account balance. Simply put, margin is the amount required to hold the trade open. Leverage is the multiple of exposure to account equity. Therefore, if you have an account with a value of $10,000 but you would like to buy a 100,000 contract for EURUSD, you would be required to put up $800 for margin in an account leaving $9,200 in usable margin. Usable Margin should be seen as a safety net and you should protect your usable margin at all costs.
Causes of a Margin Call
To understand the cause of a margin call is the first step. The second and more beneficial step is learning understanding how to stay far away from a potential margin call. The short answer as to understand what causes a margin call is simple, you’ve run out of usable margin.
The second and promised more beneficial step is to understand what depletes your usable margin and stay away from those activities. In risk of oversimplifying the causes, here are the top causes for margin calls which you should avoid like the plague (presented in no specific order):
What Happens When A Margin Call Takes Place?
When a margin call takes place, you are liquidated or closed out of your trades. The purpose is two-fold: you no longer have the money in your account to hold the losing positions and the broker is now on the line for your losses which is equally bad for the broker.
How to Avoid Margin Calls
Leverage is often and fittingly referred to as a double-edged sword. The purpose of that statement is that the larger leverage you use to hold a trade greater than some large multiple of your account, the less usable margin you have to absorb any losses. The sword only cuts deeper if an over-leveraged trade goes against you as the gains can quickly deplete your account and when your usable margin % hits, zero, you will receive a margin call. This only gives further credence to the reason of using protective stops while cutting your losses as short as possible.
3D MODELING IN MQL5
3D modeling allows analyzing complex processes and phenomena and forecasting their results. On financial markets, 3D modeling can be used for example to provide a three-dimensional representation of time series.
A time series is a dynamic system, in which values of a random variable are received continuously or at successive equally spaced points in time (ticks, bars, fractals, etc.) In this article, we will consider the three-dimensional visualization of time series and indicators.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) - read here, and read whole the article: MQL5.community - User Memo
As there are many questions from newbies about where to start so I want to remind once again about the following:
and read articles.
USING METATRADER 5 AS A SIGNAL PROVIDER FOR METATRADER 4
There has been multiple reasons for me, why I have chosen to write this article and to investigate if it's doable.
First, MetaTrader 5 has been out and available for a long time, but we all are still waiting for our favourite brokers to allow us trade in real. Some has made strategies by using MQL5 and have a good performance, and want to run them on real accounts now. Others, maybe, likes how trading is organised and wants to trade manually, but by using MetaTrader 5, instead of MetaTrader 4.
Second reason, during the Automated Trading Championship everyone has been thinking about following leaders in their own real accounts. Some has created their own way of following the trades, but some are still searching how to do it, how to get results as close as possible to traders in championship, how to apply the same money management.
Third, some people have good strategies and they want to provide their trading signals not only to themselves, but also to their friends or others. They need possibility to accept multiple connections without loosing performance and distribute signals real time.
These are the questions which have been in my mind all the time and I will try to find a solution which would cover these requirements.