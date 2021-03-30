New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2860: Improvements for Wine and SQL integration enhancements

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March the 26th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Added ability to enable/disable additional MQL5.community services. For example, if you are not interested in MQL5 programming articles or copy trading features of the Signals service, you can disable the relevant section to optimize resources and terminal workspace.


    Disable unused services to save resources and workspace

    All services are enabled by default.

  2. Terminal: We have significantly optimized terminal operation under Wine on macOS and Linux:

    • Now undocked service windows (Navigator, Toolbox) cannot be dragged beyond terminal borders. Previously, this could cause difficulty in dragging windows back to the terminal.
    • Fixed resizing of service window contents when resizing the window.
    • Fixed display of performance metrics in Task Manager.
    • Improved display of icons on the toolbar.
    • Fixed unread message counter in chats.
    • Fixed display of chart system commands: Hide, Expand and Close.
    • Fixed log display.
    • Fixed display of chart tooltips.
    • Fixed chart print commands.
    • Fixed display of the top menu when using Linux skins.
    • Fixed search in GitHub, MSDN and Stack Overflow in MetaEditor.

    We recommend all users to update Wine to the latest stable version. This will increase the platform performance and reliability.
  3. Terminal: Added support for "Market To Limit" orders when trading on BORSA Istanbul. Such an order is initially executed as a market order. If liquidity is not enough, the remaining volume is added to the order book as a limit order with the last deal price.
  4. Terminal: Fixed volatility chart display. Now, the chart is built in accordance with the expiry date selected on the options board.
  5. Terminal: Fixed adding of trading instruments to the Market Depth via the quick search bar. If the symbol name has a space, this symbol will not be added to the list.


    To add an instrument to the Market Watch, type its name in the search bar


  6. MQL5: Expanded possibilities for working with SQL databases. Queries now support a variety of statistical and mathematical functions.

    Statistical functions

    • mode
    • median (50th percentile)
    • percentile_25
    • percentile_75
    • percentile_90
    • percentile_95
    • percentile_99
    • stddev or stddev_samp — sample standard deviation
    • stddev_pop — population standard deviation
    • variance or var_samp — sample variance
    • var_pop — population variance

    Mathematical functions


    Example
    select
  count(*) as book_count,
  cast(avg(parent) as integer) as mean,
  cast(median(parent) as integer) as median,
  mode(parent) as mode,
  percentile_90(parent) as p90,
  percentile_95(parent) as p95,
  percentile_99(parent) as p99
from moz_bookmarks;
  7. MQL5: Added new macros:

    • __COUNTER__ — increases by one on each call. Separate counters are provided when used in templates and macros.
    • __RANDOM__ — generates a random ulong number; it is an analogue of the MathRand function.

  8. MQL5: Fixed operation of synchronous chart requests in cases when the chart symbol does not exist. Now, the functions return a relevant error instead of waiting indefinitely for a result. A situation with a non-existent symbol be caused by switching between trading accounts with different sets of trading instruments.
  9. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated CopyTicks* functions.
  10. MetaEditor: Changed order of profiling and debugging using historical data.

    Profiling now always runs in non-visual mode. Default debugging also runs in non-visual mode. The appropriate option can be enabled manually in MetaEditor settings:


    For visual debugging enable the appropriate option in MetaEditor settings


  11. MetaEditor: Added ability to profile services. The process is similar to other MQL5 programs.
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed display of function names in the profiler report. Under certain conditions, the names could be specified as <unknown>.
  13. Documentation has been updated.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 

Hi @ MetaQuotes and Dev Team,


I hope this Message find you well!

It is nice to see these continuous improvement on Product Development MT5.

I am now coder moving from MT4 to MT5, Like many other coder, I code Renko EA on Renko Custom Chart MT5 for quick backtest than I recoded on MT4 to trade on Offline chart. It cost a lot of time and effort.

Could you please make Custom Chart (updated RealTick forllow Tradeable Real Symbol) that Can be Forward Test like MT4 Offline chart?

This change is very meaningful for your coders and client networks.


Hope to hear your feedback soon,

Regards,

Updated -

 

My MT5 was updated to build 2860 and all of the FX crosses were added to market watch.

None of them can be removed/hidden because the "Hide" selection is not active.

Anybody have this happen? How to fix?

 
CharleyMar:

My MT5 was updated to build 2860 and all of the FX crosses were added to market watch.

None of them can be removed/hidden because the "Hide" selection is not active.

Anybody have this happen? How to fix?

Close all the charts, restart Metatrader, select the pair in Market Watch (by mouse), right mouse click on the pair in Market Watch and press "Hide".

 
Sergey Golubev:

Close all the charts, restart Metatrader, select the pair in Market Watch (by mouse), right mouse click on the pair in Market Watch and press "Hide".

I had done that many times and it didn't work but suddenly after many tries it did work.

Now the same ting it happening with the FX majors. Maybe it will work after I restart many times again.


BTW do you know if there is a way to make the gainers/losers update automatically?

Thanks

CharleyMar:

My MT5 was updated to build 2860 and all of the FX crosses were added to market watch.

None of them can be removed/hidden because the "Hide" selection is not active.

Anybody have this happen? How to fix?

