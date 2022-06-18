Can't place new order MT 5

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need help, MT 5 can't execute new order trade thx
 
abrahamdhayan:
need help, MT 5 can't execute new order trade thx

How is anyone supposed to help you with just that? lol

 
abrahamdhayan:
need help, MT 5 can't execute new order trade thx

Market is closed during the weekends so wait for tomorrow (Monday).

 
abrahamdhayan MT 5 can't execute new order trade
"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here.
 


"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here.

William Roeder: my balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently... 

 

Well... I want to place an order in Metatrader ...

1. I should check - did I connect Metatrader to my trading account? seems - yes:


2. Did I connect Metatrader to internet? yes, I did -


3. I want to open an order on EUR/USD, does this pair exist on my account? Yes:

4. Check the specification for this pair/symbol and minimum lot size: does this broker allow me to trade it with 0.01 lot sdize? Yes, I can trade this pair by openning 0.01 as a minimum lot size:



5. After that - New Order (F9), and open sell or buy trade (or pending order for example).

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All information about the symbol 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
 
Sergey Golubev:
...

...

5. After that - New Order (F9), and open sell or buy trade (or pending order for example).

If any error - go to the Journal to check the log:

Seems, no error.

 

My balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently... in my journal it says common error (this is on an mt4 account). can anyone give a suggestion as to what im doing wrong?

 
Shantah Salmon:
My balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently... in my journal it says common error. can anyone give a suggestion as to what im doing wrong?
restart Metatrader, and check everything according to my previous post (the post with images).

As far as I understand - "common error" means the following: the connection Metatrader with the broker's server (or your internet connection) is not good ... so - you can try one more time to open the trade (a little later).
 
Sergey Golubev:
restart Metatrader, and check everything according to my previous post (the post with images).

As far as I understand - "common error" means the following: the connection Metatrader with the broker's server (or your internet connection) is not good ... so - you can try one more time to open the trade (a little later).
thank you so much for responding i will give it a try. 
 
Shantah Salmon:

William Roeder: my balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently... 

Make sure you have enabled trading for your account, contact your broker about it.

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