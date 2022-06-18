Can't place new order MT 5
need help, MT 5 can't execute new order trade thx
How is anyone supposed to help you with just that? lol
need help, MT 5 can't execute new order trade thx
Market is closed during the weekends so wait for tomorrow (Monday).
abrahamdhayan: MT 5 can't execute new order trade
|"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here.
|"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here.
William Roeder: my balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently...
Well... I want to place an order in Metatrader ...
1. I should check - did I connect Metatrader to my trading account? seems - yes:
2. Did I connect Metatrader to internet? yes, I did -
3. I want to open an order on EUR/USD, does this pair exist on my account? Yes:
4. Check the specification for this pair/symbol and minimum lot size: does this broker allow me to trade it with 0.01 lot sdize? Yes, I can trade this pair by openning 0.01 as a minimum lot size:
5. After that - New Order (F9), and open sell or buy trade (or pending order for example).
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My balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently... in my journal it says common error (this is on an mt4 account). can anyone give a suggestion as to what im doing wrong?
My balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently... in my journal it says common error. can anyone give a suggestion as to what im doing wrong?
As far as I understand - "common error" means the following: the connection Metatrader with the broker's server (or your internet connection) is not good ... so - you can try one more time to open the trade (a little later).
restart Metatrader, and check everything according to my previous post (the post with images).
As far as I understand - "common error" means the following: the connection Metatrader with the broker's server (or your internet connection) is not good ... so - you can try one more time to open the trade (a little later).
William Roeder: my balance is $667 my free margin is the same and i tried placing a trade with a lot sizes of .01 but nothing happens when i hit buy or sell. also ist a weekday and i have a few trades that met their TP last night and i have no open orders currently...
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