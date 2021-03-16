New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2815: Access to the Depth of Market from Python, revamped Debugger, and Profiler improvements
As you may see in the image, it seems there is a big discrepancy between what the internal Task Manager tells and W10's tells when it comes to the MT5 memory consumption.
PlaySound（）Function does not work, no sound， build 2815 bug？？？
I have a script whenever run with shortcut it load and open chart from a url,today I find out does not create vertical line,after digging I find out what is happening.
void OnStart() { long chartId = ChartOpen("GBPJPY",PERIOD_H1); ChartApplyTemplate(chartId,"default"); ChartNavigate(chartId,CHART_END); Sleep(100); bool vline = ObjectCreate(chartId,"test",OBJ_VLINE,0,StringToTime("2021-03-01 03:00:00"),0); ObjectSetInteger(chartId,"test",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true); ObjectSetInteger(chartId,"test",OBJPROP_SELECTED,true); ObjectSetInteger(chartId,"test",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed); ObjectSetInteger(chartId,"test",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2); }
I confirm, PlaySound returns false as if it hasn't found the sound file... It is a bug because the sound file is in the correct directory...
Please fix this bug asap, thanks
Today they promised to release a fixed update.
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, February the 26th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:
Three new functions allow quick obtaining of data for statistical calculations and machine learning tasks, which can be implemented using a plethora of out-of-the-box Python libraries.
The Task Manager enables monitoring of resources consumed by the platform. You can view the amount of memory consumed by charts, CPU resources used by Expert Advisors and other performance metrics. If your platform performance slows down, you can easily detect and fix the problem.
Code optimization mode can be disabled in order to include more details in the profiling report. Code speed without optimization can be several times slower, but this mode provides a wider code coverage. Please note that with optimization code bottlenecks can be imprecise.
A milder profiling mode can be set by disabling the "Enable inlining in profiling".
The optimization management option has also been added to project settings.
