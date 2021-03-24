Signal not available for public
Not 5 weeks old.
It is monitored for a little more than 2 weeks only.
By the way, I found your signal in MT5 using the search on the top right corner of Metatrader.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
By the way, I found your signal in MT5 using the search on the top right corner of Metatrader.
Thanks for your answer! Ok, you are right, my signal is actually not that old as I said, but there are one week old signals also. And sure, you can find my signal when you search for it (you can find anny signal this way) but it is not displayed in the overview.
Hello!
I have a problem with my signal – it does not appear in public overview. It's 5 weeks old already and it runs really smoothly, unlike many public signals which are one week old and have big drawdown or big loss. Can anybody help me please? I did not get a response from desk.
