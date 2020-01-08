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Indicators

volatility_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Martingeil
Martingeil

Martingeil

3 codes 3 topics 450 comments
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I use the indicator mainly in my advisors to divide the market into volatile and flat.

Recommended M5 timeframe.

The indicator is displayed by a straight line in a separate one under the window. The meaning of the display colors: Red - strong flat; Yellow is a weak flat; Blue - strong volatility; Green - weak volatility.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27552

The indicator consists of the maximum range of the previous 5-bars divided by a coefficient with further smoothing. The indicator has a threshold level of volatility, and a coefficient that is regulated by external variables.

input int    bar   = 6;    // number of bars to calculate 
input int    koef  = 50;   // candle division ratio
input double level = 0.75; // midline volatility level

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