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volatility_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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I use the indicator mainly in my advisors to divide the market into volatile and flat.
Recommended M5 timeframe.
The indicator is displayed by a straight line in a separate one under the window. The meaning of the display colors: Red - strong flat; Yellow is a weak flat; Blue - strong volatility; Green - weak volatility.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27552
The indicator consists of the maximum range of the previous 5-bars divided by a coefficient with further smoothing. The indicator has a threshold level of volatility, and a coefficient that is regulated by external variables.
input int bar = 6; // number of bars to calculate input int koef = 50; // candle division ratio input double level = 0.75; // midline volatility level
this is RSI indicator that has two moving average inside the windowPivots MT4
Simple pivot indicator
Safe Trend Scalp is an automatic robot that trades with automatic Trend lines that ea crated with market history.Cross
Candle Cross above or below Conditions