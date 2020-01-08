I use the indicator mainly in my advisors to divide the market into volatile and flat.

Recommended M5 timeframe.

The indicator is displayed by a straight line in a separate one under the window. The meaning of the display colors: Red - strong flat; Yellow is a weak flat; Blue - strong volatility; Green - weak volatility.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27552



The indicator consists of the maximum range of the previous 5-bars divided by a coefficient with further smoothing. The indicator has a threshold level of volatility, and a coefficient that is regulated by external variables.

input int bar = 6 ; input int koef = 50 ; input double level = 0.75 ;



