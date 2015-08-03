CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Horizontal GridLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mansukh Patidar | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
24983
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator creates static horizontal price lines at specific interval on the chart. These lines are very useful in price action trading.

In order to use this indicator, add the indicator to the main chart and select appropriate number of lines and interval as per your requirements. You can also change the line color and styles as well.

Settings:

  • lines — number of lines on both side of current price;
  • interval — space between grid lines;
  • line_style — line style;
  • line_width — width of grid lines;
  • line_color — color of the grid lines.

Chart settings

Example:

Example chart

ColorXATR_HTF ColorXATR_HTF

The ColorXATR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorXCCXCandle ColorXCCXCandle

The XCCX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RSI oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two Momentum oscillators with different periods.