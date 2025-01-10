Forecast and levels for USD/CNH - page 6
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Which brown triangle?
Descending or ascending patterns? If yes so look at the following description:
the above post on the 2017.10.30
Or this image?
This is iFibonacci indicator for MT4 (download from here).The indicator is showing patterns with Show Pattern = true in the settings.
Those are Harmonic Patterns.
You can read it on the following book -
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Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.09 16:52Harmonic Trading, Volume One: Profiting from the Natural Order of the Financial Markets: Scott M. Carney: 9780137051502: Amazon.com: Books
by Scott M. Carney
Harmonic Trading creator Scott Carney unveils the entire methodology to turn patterns into profits. These strategies consistently identify the price levels and market turning points that reveal the natural order within the chaos of the financial markets. Analogous to the predictable behavior of many of life’s natural processes, Harmonic Trading examines similar relationships within the financial markets to define profitable opportunities in an unprecedented manner. Carney introduces new discoveries such as the Bat pattern, Alternate AB=CD structures, the 0.886 retracement, and more. These strategies are entirely new to the trading community, and they represent a profound advancement beyond all other Fibonacci methodologies!
After you’ve discovered how to identify harmonic patterns, Carney presents a complete methodology for applying them in trade execution and handling them throughout the entire trade management process. From savage bear to rampaging bull, Harmonic Trading can be employed in all markets--equities, currencies, commodities, and foreign markets--for both short- and long-term timeframes.
And there is video too[video was removed from youtube]
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Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.12 11:30
The Gartley Trading Method: New Techniques To Profit from the Markets Most Powerful Formation (Wiley Trading): Ross L. Beck
A detailed look at the technical pattern simply referred to today as the Gartley Pattern
Gartley patterns are based on the work of H.M. Gartley, a prominent technical analyst best known for a particular retracement pattern that bears his name. In recent years, Gartley patterns-which reflect the underlying psychology of fear and greed in the markets-have received renewed interest.
This definitive guide skillfully explains how to utilize the proven methods of H.M. Gartley to capture consistent profits in the financial markets. Page by page, you'll become familiar with Gartley's original work, how his patterns can be adapted to today's fast moving markets, and what it takes to make them work for you.
Gartley's pattern is based on a unique market position where most traders refuse to participate due to fear. This book reveals how you can overcome this fear, and how to profit from the most consistent and reliable pattern in the financial markets.
The the links -
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Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2009.10.21 07:08
Patterns
Thanks you very much Mr Sergey
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.12 15:04
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH: U.S. Retail Sales
2018-01-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.17 07:01
Germany adds yuan to reserves
GERMANY’S central bank has said it will include the Chinese yuan in its reserves, giving another boost to China’s drive to internationalize the currency.
The Bundesbank said its board had decided in July to invest in the yuan to take account of its growing importance globally, though it did not say when it would begin to include it or how much it would purchase.
“The decision to accept the yuan is part of a long-term diversification strategy and reflects the growing role of the Chinese currency in the world financial system,” Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling said.
The German central bank regularly reviews the composition of its currency reserves “by weighing risks and benefits,” Wuermeling said.
“In addition to dollars and yen, (the bank) has invested in Australian dollars since 2013 and seeks to invest in other currencies.”
The move comes after the European Central Bank in June converted 500 million euros’ worth of its US dollar reserves into yuan.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.30 17:16
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/CNH and Dollar Index: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index
2018-01-30 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.05 07:43
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Services PMI and range price movement
2018-02-05 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by Caixin Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: