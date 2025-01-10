Forecast and levels for USD/CNH - page 6

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Sergey Golubev:

Which brown triangle?
Descending or ascending patterns? If yes so look at the following description:





the above post on the 2017.10.30

 

Or this image?


This is iFibonacci indicator for MT4 (download from here).The indicator is showing patterns with Show Pattern = true in the settings.


 

Those are Harmonic Patterns.
You can read it on the following book - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read January 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.09 16:52

Harmonic Trading, Volume One: Profiting from the Natural Order of the Financial Markets: Scott M. Carney: 9780137051502: Amazon.com: Books

by Scott M. Carney




Harmonic Trading creator Scott Carney unveils the entire methodology to turn patterns into profits. These strategies consistently identify the price levels and market turning points that reveal the natural order within the chaos of the financial markets. Analogous to the predictable behavior of many of life’s natural processes, Harmonic Trading examines similar relationships within the financial markets to define profitable opportunities in an unprecedented manner. Carney introduces new discoveries such as the Bat pattern, Alternate AB=CD structures, the 0.886 retracement, and more. These strategies are entirely new to the trading community, and they represent a profound advancement beyond all other Fibonacci methodologies!

After you’ve discovered how to identify harmonic patterns, Carney presents a complete methodology for applying them in trade execution and handling them throughout the entire trade management process. From savage bear to rampaging bull, Harmonic Trading can be employed in all markets--equities, currencies, commodities, and foreign markets--for both short- and long-term timeframes.


And there is video too

[video was removed from youtube]
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read January 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.12 11:30

The Gartley Trading Method: New Techniques To Profit from the Markets Most Powerful Formation (Wiley Trading): Ross L. Beck




A detailed look at the technical pattern simply referred to today as the Gartley Pattern

Gartley patterns are based on the work of H.M. Gartley, a prominent technical analyst best known for a particular retracement pattern that bears his name. In recent years, Gartley patterns-which reflect the underlying psychology of fear and greed in the markets-have received renewed interest.

This definitive guide skillfully explains how to utilize the proven methods of H.M. Gartley to capture consistent profits in the financial markets. Page by page, you'll become familiar with Gartley's original work, how his patterns can be adapted to today's fast moving markets, and what it takes to make them work for you.

  • Examines how to identify and profit from the most powerful formation in the financial markets
  • Discusses the similarities, differences and the superiority of the Gartley Pattern compared to classical chart patterns including Elliott Wave
  • Shows how to apply filters to Gartley patterns to improve the probability of your trading opportunities, as well as specific rules where to enter and exit positions

Gartley's pattern is based on a unique market position where most traders refuse to participate due to fear. This book reveals how you can overcome this fear, and how to profit from the most consistent and reliable pattern in the financial markets.


 

The the links - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2009.10.21 07:08

Patterns

  1. All pattern indicators by the links to download - first post of the thread: Harmonic Trading 
  2. Price Patterns thread - Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it
  3. Candel Sticks Indicator and Filters thread 
  4. Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation - the thread 
  5.  5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert - the thread 
  6. color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns) - the thread 
  7. Elliot Wave Indicators thread 
  8. Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version 
  9. Harmonic EA thread 
  10. everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators thread and 4H Candle Close Indicator thread 
============


 

Thanks you very much Mr Sergey

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.12 15:04

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDGBP/USD and USD/CNHU.S. Retail Sales

2018-01-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From cnbc article :

  • "U.S. retail sales increased in December as households bought a range of goods and figures for the prior month were revised higher, suggesting the economy exited 2017 with strong momentum."
  • "The Commerce Department said on Friday that retail sales rose 0.4 percent last month. Data for November was revised to show sales gaining 0.9 percent instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent increase."

==========

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events


==========

GBP/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events


============

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.17 07:01

Germany adds yuan to reserves


GERMANY’S central bank has said it will include the Chinese yuan in its reserves, giving another boost to China’s drive to internationalize the currency.

The Bundesbank said its board had decided in July to invest in the yuan to take account of its growing importance globally, though it did not say when it would begin to include it or how much it would purchase.

“The decision to accept the yuan is part of a long-term diversification strategy and reflects the growing role of the Chinese currency in the world financial system,” Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling said.
The German central bank regularly reviews the composition of its currency reserves “by weighing risks and benefits,” Wuermeling said.

“In addition to dollars and yen, (the bank) has invested in Australian dollars since 2013 and seeks to invest in other currencies.”

The move comes after the European Central Bank in June converted 500 million euros’ worth of its US dollar reserves into yuan.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.30 17:16

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USDUSD/CNH and Dollar Index: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index

2018-01-30 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 123.1
  • forecast data is 123.2
  • actual data is 125.4 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® increased in January, following a decline in December. The Index now stands at 125.4 (1985=100), up from 123.1 in December. The Present Situation Index decreased slightly, from 156.5 to 155.3, while the Expectations Index increased from 100.8 last month to 105.5 this month."

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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence  news events

NZD/USD Confidence news events

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence  news events

USD/CNH CB Consumer Confidence

============

Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. CB Consumer Confidence  news events

Dollar Index - CB Consumer Confidence

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.05 07:43

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Services PMI and range price movement 

2018-02-05 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]

  • past data is 53.9
  • forecast data is 53.6
  • actual data is 54.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Caixin China Composite PMI™ data (which covers both manufacturing and services) indicated that growth momentum across China picked up for the third straight month in January. Furthermore, the Composite Output Index rose to a seven-year high of 53.7, from 53.0 in December, to signal a solid pace of expansion."
  • "January survey data signalled accelerated rates of activity growth across both the manufacturing and service sectors in China. The steeper pace of expansion was registered by services companies, which saw the most marked increase in activity since May 2012. This was highlighted by the seasonally adjusted Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index posting 54.7 at the start of 2018, up from 53.9 in December. At the same time, manufacturers signalled the quickest upturn in production levels since December 2016."

==========

USD/CNH M1: range price movement by Caixin Services PMI news event 

USD/CNH M1

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

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