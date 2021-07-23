Repainting Articles
- Single array calculation during optimisation
- The first forex cool system ever!!
- CCFp Problem
I did not find education trading articles about repainting and non-repainting. I think - you should look at the forum posts.
For example - there are the following indicators by categories :
- non-repainting. Most of the indicators are inside this category (most of the indicators are non-repainting). It means: if you see the signal so wait for the bar with the signal to be closed and new bar is opened. Traders are using non-repainting indicators to trade on close bar (classical way of trading for most of the traders). Some people confused 'non-repainting' with 'continuing painting'. For example, open bar is continuing paiting by itself together with value of any indicator. Close bar is not repainting by value together with non-repainting indicator.
- repainting indicators. There are many of them which were created especially for some different cases. Zigzag for example. Some of those indicators are used as the filters to filter false 'non-repainting signals' from the other indicators.
- re-calculating indicators. The values of those indicators are recalculated for n number of the bars. Indicators can be used a the filters or for technical analysis (not for direct trading).
- repainting by mistake made by coders. There are many examples of the indicators coded by coders in repainting way as the mistake (such as super signals etc).
===========
Sometimes - the people confused repainting with contrinuing painting, and trading on open bar with trading on close bar. We are having a lot of threads/articles about programming but just few threads about how to trade in practical way with a lot of indicators in CodeBase for example :)
- www.mql5.com
Just an example with PriceChannel Parabolic system (indicators, templates and howto instal and howto trade - are on this post by links):
So, this is classical way of trading - trading on close bar.
Hi, I am looking for good articles and good explanation on repainting issue. I understand 'non-painting' waits for the last bar to be closed first. I need good article(s) and I can show some of my clients. Thank you.
Just some more information ... coders/programmers know about it but many traders do not know - it is about the bars enumeration :
Because there is some insinuation betrween coders and traders : coders understrand "trading language" but many traders do not understand "coding language".
Example :
Trader (speaking by "trading english language": "can you convert this indicator onto EA?"
Coder (speaking by coding english): "which signal? red/blue arrows on bar #1, right?"
Trader: "what?"
Coder: "I am talking about red/blue arrows on your chart. And we will filter some false signals by MACD, ok? On bar #1, right?"
Trader: "what?"
:)
I did not find education trading articles about repainting and non-repainting. I think - you should look at the forum posts.
For example - there are the following indicators by categories :
- non-repainting. Most of the indicators are inside this category (most of the indicators are non-repainting). It means: if you see the signal so wait for the bar with the signal to be closed and new bar is opened. Traders are using non-repainting indicators to trade on close bar (classical way of trading for most of the traders). Some people confused 'non-repainting' with 'continuing painting'. For example, open bar is continuing paiting by itself together with value of any indicator. Close bar is not repainting by value together with non-repainting indicator.
- repainting indicators. There are many of them which were created especially for some different cases. Zigzag for example. Some of those indicators are used as the filters to filter false 'non-repainting signals' from the other indicators.
- re-calculating indicators. The values of those indicators are recalculated for n number of the bars. Indicators can be used a the filters or for technical analysis (not for direct trading).
- repainting by mistake made by coders. There are many examples of the indicators coded by coders in repainting way as the mistake (such as super signals etc).
===========
Sometimes - the people confused repainting with contrinuing painting, and trading on open bar with trading on close bar. We are having a lot of threads/articles about programming but just few threads about how to trade in practical way with a lot of indicators in CodeBase for example :)
I don't understand what you need. Repainting indicators are those where values of closed candles are changing. What do you want to know more of that ?
Repainting is where the value of opened candle is changing i.e. last bar where the candle is still open.
I have met friends who don't understand about repainting. I don't have to explain same thing over and over again. I am looking for good article.
Some more explanation about trading on close bar :
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.01.11 15:32
newdigital, 2013.02.20 06:30
All signal systems are traded on close bar. It is almost impossible to trade it on open bar: open bar is continuing painting together with signal.
Those are terms:
- trading on open bar
- trading on close bar
"Trading on close bar" is having exact meaning what you said: "About repaint: use the signal just after close bar it's a good idea to avoid noise signals". So, 'trading on close bar' = 'use signal after bar is close'.
All signal systems are traded on close bar except some old scalping systems.
Repainting is where the value of opened candle is changing i.e. last bar where the candle is still open.
I have met friends who don't understand about repainting. I don't have to explain same thing over and over again. I am looking for good article.
Just some more information ... coders/programmers know about it but many traders do not know - it is about the bars enumeration :
For information about the numeration you give for bars, in mql5 you can choose if you count the bars from 0 (current) to bars-1 (most ancient bar), or from bars-1 (current) to 0 (most ancient). The latter is the default way. When you come from mql4, it's a bit confusing at first.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use