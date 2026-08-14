How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 23

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Sergey Golubev #:

Good article was published - 

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Applying Monte Carlo method in reinforcement learning 

The next article -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.31 07:30

Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5

Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5

.. in this article we will demonstrate a permutation test involving randomly permuted price data using MetaTrader 5. We will present code for permuting price series , as well as a script that automates the initial steps when preparing to conduct a permutation test of a complete EA.

 
How to start trading and how to earn a profit  
 
Hayo Faniran #:
How to start trading and how to earn a profile 

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2023.09.09 14:01

Understanding order placement in MQL5

Understanding order placement in MQL5

In any trading system, we need to deal with orders and their operations such as opening positions, placing stop-loss and profit-taking, and modifying orders. Therefore, it is very important to understand how to handle order operations in mql5 when creating a trading system for MetaTrader5. The objective of this article is to provide you a simple guidance for most of the order and position operations to be able to deal with everything about this topic effectively.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 features trading analytics and integrated payments. What's next?

MetaQuotes, 2023.09.15 11:03

The major update has brought two important changes significantly enhancing the MetaTrader 5 experience. The new section of advanced trading statistics can help improve results, while the built-in payment service can simplify account top-up. In addition, we have laid the foundation for additional changes in the appearance of MetaTrader 5. We will soon present an updated interface - the platform will retain its familiar appearance, while becoming more modern and efficient.

MetaTrader 5 features trading analytics and integrated payments


Powerful free trading analytics

This innovation will help traders of any level to increase efficiency - we have redesigned the statistics section and turned it into a powerful tool for analyzing trading histories. Both beginners and professionals will find everything they need to optimize their portfolio. Do not look for third-party services to control your trading results: now the necessary information is built into the platform and is available in one click.

Powerful free trading analytics

Available reports:

  • Summary - activity summary: account data, overall profit and loss, deposits and withdrawals, balance, growth and dividends graphs and others.
  • Profit/Lost — historical data on profitable and losing trades. The parameter is divided by types of trading (manual, copy and algorithmic). It can be analyzed in terms of deals, percentages or money by days, months and years.
  • Long/Short — report on Buy and Sell orders at specified time intervals.
  • Symbols — detailed analysis of trades by financial instruments. The ratio of the number of trades, comparison of different types of trades and historical data for individual symbols or entire groups.

Now the update is available only for the desktop version of the platform running Windows 10 or higher. In the next updates, we will add the aforementioned capability to the web terminal and mobile versions of MetaTrader 5. Simply update the platform to the latest version and access advanced analytics. This does not require any additional efforts or costs — the solution is built into the trading platform and is supplied free of charge.


Integrated payments — fast and secure

Now you can top up your account balance directly through the trading platform - there is no need to switch to third-party sites and go through additional authorizations.

Integrated payments — fast and secure

Why is this convenient?

  • Increased security — no need to store extra passwords and regularly enter payment details in third-party sites.
  • Usability — no need to switch to other resources and waste time.
  • Enhanced trading opportunities — deposit money to your account whenever you need.

You can top up your MetaTrader 5 trading accounts via bank transfer, credit card or payment systems. All payments and personal data are completely secure. We hope that the new service will make interaction with the trading platform more efficient.

For integrated payments to be available, your broker should support this service. Check the possibility of payments with broker representatives.

Download the latest MetaTrader 5 version

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Broker or Metaquotes data?

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.29 14:13

On MT5, when requesting data from the Symbols window, you get broker data.

On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data.


 

MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5

The new version provides the ability to save trading reports as HTML and PDF files. With this option, you can easily share your trading achievements with colleagues and investors. Another innovation enables the saving of the current Market Watch state to a file
Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report. It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.
MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
  • 2024.01.18
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.metatrader5.com
Added export of trading reports to HTML and PDF files. With this option, you can easily share your trading achievements with colleagues and investors. New export commands are available in the File menu and in the report menu. Added ability to save the current state of the Market Watch window to a CSV file. To do this, select Export in the...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements

MetaQuotes, 2024.03.21 11:57

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The new version enhances keyboard event handling capabilities in MQL5 programs. Developers can now capture key release and dead key events, improving interaction between applications and users.

The MetaEditor has introduced a new search option to assist users in navigating through the contents of the recently released book Neural Networks for Algorithmic Trading in MQL5. The web platform update provides fixes to limit setting procedures for exchange instruments.



MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Terminal: Fixed errors in subscribing to free products in the Subscriptions service. The relevant button might not be displayed in the dialog under certain conditions.
  2. Terminal: Updated translations of the user interface.
  3. MQL5: Expanded support for keyboard events:

    • Added CHARTEVENT_KEYUP event for the OnChartEvent handler. It allows the tracking of events related to key releases.
    • Added processing of Dead keys. These are the keys that modify the appearance of the character generated by the key struck immediately after. For example, in the Greek layout, a stressed vowel ά, έ, ύ, etc., can be generated by first pressing ";" and then the vowel. The pressing of such keys can be tracked using the TranslateKey function.
    • Improved TranslateKey and TerminalInfoInteger functions. Now, when receiving CHARTEVENT_KEYUP or CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN events in OnChartEvent, you can obtain the complete keyboard state at the time the event occurred. For example, if the user pressed the Z key, you will be able to determine whether the Ctrl or Shift key was pressed at that moment. For other events, the functions will continue to operate as before, returning the keyboard state at the current moment.

  4. MQL5: Updated the Alglib library. Following the update, the following methods in the CMatrixDouble and CMatrixComplex classes have been modified:
    vector<double/complex> operator[](const int i) const;
vector<double/complex> operator[](const ulong i) const;
    They have been replaced by a single method with a constant return value:
    const vector<double/complex> operator[](const ulong i) const;
    This modification will assist in capturing incorrect use of the result in place as in the new Alglib version, the code mat[row][col]=x operates differently from the old version. Previously, this indicated writing to a matrix. Now, the value is written to a temporary object vector<double/complex>, which is immediately destroyed after recording.

    Adding const to the return value enables the use of mat[row][col]=x. Because mat[row] now returns a constant vector, attempting to overwrite its element with mat[row][col] will result in a compilation error.

  5. MQL5: Fixed error that could cause the incorrect operation of ChartGet* functions under certain conditions.
  6. MetaEditor: Added search through the contents of the book Neural Networks for Algorithmic Trading in MQL5. The new option appears in the same section as the previously published book MQL5 Programming for Traders.



  7. Tester: Fixed optimization when using a large number of remote agents. In some cases, the error could cause excessive CPU usage.
  8. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  1. Fixed setting of limit orders for instruments with the exchange execution mode. Now, when the price of the order being placed changes relative to the current price (becomes higher or lower), the order type will not switch from Buy Limit to Sell Limit and vice versa, as it does for instruments of other types. Thus, users can place Buy Limit orders above the market and Sell Limit orders below the market, ensuring that the transaction price is guaranteed to be limited.
  2. Fixed the display of selected symbol counters in the Market Watch.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 

Gain An Edge Over Any Market

Gain An Edge Over Any Market

Introduction: This article aims to demonstrate how to easily apply alternative data in trading strategies.
Gain An Edge Over Any Market
Gain An Edge Over Any Market
  • www.mql5.com
Learn how you can get ahead of any market you wish to trade, regardless of your current level of skill.
 

I kindly want to drop an article here. I told how trading started for me in 2007. I believe the blog post will be useful from beginners to traders with some experience:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757693

QUALITY OR QUANTITY DOES MATTER IN TRADING?
QUALITY OR QUANTITY DOES MATTER IN TRADING?
  • www.mql5.com
When I first started trading in 2007, I was compelled by the trading opportunities and all-day-long trading sessions. I read the descriptions of indicators and placed positions accordingly. However
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