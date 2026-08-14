How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning - page 23
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Applying Monte Carlo method in reinforcement learning
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.31 07:30
Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5
How to start trading and how to earn a profile
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2023.09.09 14:01
Understanding order placement in MQL5
In any trading system, we need to deal with orders and their operations such as opening positions, placing stop-loss and profit-taking, and modifying orders. Therefore, it is very important to understand how to handle order operations in mql5 when creating a trading system for MetaTrader5. The objective of this article is to provide you a simple guidance for most of the order and position operations to be able to deal with everything about this topic effectively.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 features trading analytics and integrated payments. What's next?
MetaQuotes, 2023.09.15 11:03
The major update has brought two important changes significantly enhancing the MetaTrader 5 experience. The new section of advanced trading statistics can help improve results, while the built-in payment service can simplify account top-up. In addition, we have laid the foundation for additional changes in the appearance of MetaTrader 5. We will soon present an updated interface - the platform will retain its familiar appearance, while becoming more modern and efficient.
Powerful free trading analytics
This innovation will help traders of any level to increase efficiency - we have redesigned the statistics section and turned it into a powerful tool for analyzing trading histories. Both beginners and professionals will find everything they need to optimize their portfolio. Do not look for third-party services to control your trading results: now the necessary information is built into the platform and is available in one click.
Available reports:
Now the update is available only for the desktop version of the platform running Windows 10 or higher. In the next updates, we will add the aforementioned capability to the web terminal and mobile versions of MetaTrader 5. Simply update the platform to the latest version and access advanced analytics. This does not require any additional efforts or costs — the solution is built into the trading platform and is supplied free of charge.
Integrated payments — fast and secure
Now you can top up your account balance directly through the trading platform - there is no need to switch to third-party sites and go through additional authorizations.
Why is this convenient?
You can top up your MetaTrader 5 trading accounts via bank transfer, credit card or payment systems. All payments and personal data are completely secure. We hope that the new service will make interaction with the trading platform more efficient.
For integrated payments to be available, your broker should support this service. Check the possibility of payments with broker representatives.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Broker or Metaquotes data?
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.29 14:13
On MT5, when requesting data from the Symbols window, you get broker data.
On MT4, when downloading data via History Center, you get MetaQuotes data.
MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4260: General improvements
MetaQuotes, 2024.03.21 11:57
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024.
The new version enhances keyboard event handling capabilities in MQL5 programs. Developers can now capture key release and dead key events, improving interaction between applications and users.
The MetaEditor has introduced a new search option to assist users in navigating through the contents of the recently released book Neural Networks for Algorithmic Trading in MQL5. The web platform update provides fixes to limit setting procedures for exchange instruments.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
They have been replaced by a single method with a constant return value:
This modification will assist in capturing incorrect use of the result in place as in the new Alglib version, the code mat[row][col]=x operates differently from the old version. Previously, this indicated writing to a matrix. Now, the value is written to a temporary object vector<double/complex>, which is immediately destroyed after recording.
Adding const to the return value enables the use of mat[row][col]=x. Because mat[row] now returns a constant vector, attempting to overwrite its element with mat[row][col] will result in a compilation error.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Gain An Edge Over Any Market
I kindly want to drop an article here. I told how trading started for me in 2007. I believe the blog post will be useful from beginners to traders with some experience:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757693