New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1280
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 24th, 2020. This version provides enhancements for built-in MQL5.community services, as well as error fixes and platform stability improvements.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
How can I download the new version?
If you have MT4 installed so you can connect with MetaQuotes-Demo server (open demo account with MetaQuotes), and wait for updates.
If the update is not started so - close MT4 and open it once again to force updates.
I think - it is the better to do it during the weekend.
- www.mql5.com
Can you please elaborate on the bug fixes and platform enhancements in a proper changelog?
Portable MT4 Symbolic Link and Print not working ..
Trying to link up multiple MT4 instances to just one folder ..
Historical data, Experts, Indicators and Presets are symbolic links
It doesn't Print with indicator or expert but it works sometimes
F9 - Trade Window doesn't show up.
right click on trade in trade tab, New Order F9, is listed but does not put up a window when clicked.
right click on existing trade to modify but again window doesn't show up.
Any help appreciated, best wishes.
Version 1280
It depends on the Windows version.
I have same issue but I think it depends on Windows version (I tried Ctrl + F9 ... nothing ..).
I have Windows 10 64-Bit. It may have been an update that took out the function I was used to having. Not sure how it did it but will keep looking for a workaround or a fix.
Thank you for your input Sergey.
I contacted my broker MyFXChoice and they were able to get me going by having me choose another data center. Down in the lower right corner where it shows the upload/download KB. We did this and also reloaded the MT4. That got the features that were gone to reappear.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Build 1280 glitch from July 24, 2020 MT4?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.09.02 00:32
Go to MetaTrader 5, please.
Our MetaTrader 4 demo server is practically out of service and will be shut down soon.
