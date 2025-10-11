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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Harmonic Trading
Arta2015, 2013.09.17 11:37
Hello all
I have tested many strategies and many other stuff but i did not found them more accurant then basic analysis of the market. i mean,the Price Patterns.
1. Price Patterns:
- Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation is here.
2. 5 pattern indicators posted here
3. 1-2-3 Pattern indicator is here
1-2-3 Pattern MTF Alert v3.1 is on this post
4. everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators
5. ZUP indicators:
- ZUP 60
- ZUP 62 Thanks nen and Poruchik (first lieutenant).
- ZUP_v65 with backtesting possibility. Fixing
- ZUP_v66 Spiral
- ZUP 67
- ZUP 69
- ZUP 73 + template 71 (8 ZUP 71)
- all ZUP indicators in one post #76 (onix forum) incl ZUP RSI: linked post and original onix forum page; the other ZUP on RSI download from this post
- ZUP 82 is on this post- ZUP 86 is on this post and this post with indicator and documentation aboyt how to use (and with explanation of the parameters)
- ZUP_v89 is on this post.
- ZUP_v90 is on his post.
- ZUP_v92 is on his post and same version with alert in english language is on this post
- ZUP_v100is on this post
- ZUP_v101is on this post
- ZUP_v109is on this post
- ZUP_v110is on this post
- ZUP 110 and mod 110 s 5 by Diver is on this post, more mods by Diver is here
- ZUP_v102 22 CYPHERis on this post. More ZUP 102 indicators for Shark etc is on this post
- ZUP_v112is on this post
- ZUP_v113is on this post
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Harmonic Trading
Arta2015, 2013.12.26 12:57
two cases
ok here are two last patternd that hit the targets.yes they are gone but i wanted to show that these patterns are really grate.
====================
10. ZUP indicators (continued)
- ZUP_120 Chinese Goose1 is on this post
- ZUP_v121is on this post
- ZUP_v122is on this post
- ZUP_v123 is on this post- ZUP_v123 WHITE TRis on this post
- ZUP_v125 is on this post
- ZUP_v128 is on this post
- ZUP_v128 Caparzo is on this post
- ZUP_v129 is on this post
- ZUP_v130 is on this post
- ZUP_v130 White Swan is on this post- ZUP_v132 is on this post- ZUP_v132 Sea Horse is on this post
- ZUP_v133 is on this post
- ZUP_v133 Real ABCD grandevus is on this post
- ZUP_v133 Real ABCD 1 grandevus is on this post
- ZUP_v133 RA ABCD 2 grandevus is on this post
- ZUP_v134 is on this post
- ZUP_v134 A 5_0 is on thist post
- ZUP_v134 Henry is on this post
- ZUP_v135is on ths post
- ZUP_v135 121 is on this post
- ZUP_v135 ALL is on this post
- ZUP_v135 ALL HLis on this post
- ZUP_v135 ALL HL 113is on this post
- ZUP_v135 wsw 01 is on this post
- ZUP_v135 Dragon only is on this post
- ZUP_v135 ALL NEXTis on this post
- ZUP_v135 ALL ABCis on this post
- ZUP_v135 new CYPHER is on this post
- ZUP_v135 wsw 05 is on this post
- ZUP_v136is on this post
11. WRR_ZUP_INFOv02 - ZUP Gartley Pattern Alerts and Screen Shots: good indicator with documentation about how to use it. Created by WRR. Indicator is on this post.
12. Gartley Reversal Auto indicator is here.
13. DML&EWA system: read starting from this page and this post. Technique of DML&EWA (dynamic medianline technique) by Putnik is on this page.
14. Search_patterns_v6 indicator is on this post.
15. QTA indicators (quick time analyzer) by nen:
- QTA_v2 is on this post.
- QTA_v3 is on this post.
16. Search_patterns indicator is on this post.
17. Indicator and templates on trading based on a heatmap: starting from this page.
18. Adaptive trend lines: good indicator from nen and onix forum is on this post.
19. ABL Andre Boyka lines indicator is on this post.
20. Pattern_Recognition_Master_v3 indicator is on this post.
Pattern_Recognition_Master_v3a indicator is on this post: added code for 5 digit brokers and the refreshing problem it had should be fixed.
Pattern_Recognition_Master_v3.1 indicator is on this post. It is the version with alerts.
21. Kor indicators are on this post with 2 configuration files are on this post.
korSigMonitor indicator by Vladlv is on this post. It was added multi scanning for all the pairs for all the timeframes.
22. Description of the patterns: this post and this post, this post about where to start with patterns.
23. HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 is here;
24. Pattern Calculator.xlsx is on this post.
25. ZUP EAs:
- ZUP_APs_Setup1 EA trading ZUP indicator is on this post;
- ZUP_Boyka_APs_v1no_tral EA is on this post.
26. Zpattern expert advisor is on this thread.
27. Gann_SQ9 big text indicator is on this post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.12.20 08:14
What is an Inside bar? (based on dailyfx article)
Inside bars are easily identified pricing patterns that can be found on virtually any chart. The pattern itself requires some simple technical analysis, which includes identifying a series of highs and lows on a daily chart. The idea is that the current candle on the graph will not exceed the previous candles high or low, thus leaving it “inside”.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.13 06:37
How to Trade Profitably with Inside Bars (based on the article)
Trading with inside bars is a very popular trading method because it is believed to a be an excellent way to find high reward, low-risk trade entries. Yet many traders find they fail with this method. Does it really work well, and are there any ways to make it work better?
"The traditional trading method of using inside bars to find trade entries is quite simple. In the first step, you wait for an inside bar (or candlestick if you prefer, they are the same thing) to form. What is an inside bar? An inside bar is a bar with a lower high and a higher low than the immediately preceding bar. It is called an “inside bar” because its range is “inside” the previous bar. An example of an inside bar formation is shown below."
"Once the bar has formed, it is time for the second step. A buy stop order (a long trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar. An opposite order is placed at the same time: a sell stop order (a short trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar. Then, price movement will eventually trigger one of the entry orders, at which point the opposite reverse trade should be cancelled. For example, if the price goes at least one pip above the high of the inside bar, a long trade is entered, with the stop just below the inside bar, and the short trade entry is cancelled. To be valid, an entry must be triggered on the very next candle. In the diagram above, a short trade entry would have been triggered, as the price broke below the low of the inside bar, and the high of the inside bar was never broken."
"A slight variation on this method which is also popular, is to place the stop loss on the other side of the “mother” bar (the bar just before the inside bar). This means that the entry is the same, but the stop loss is always wider. We will look later at whether this is a good idea, but we will stick with the method as originally described for the time being."
============
The chart was made with inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4
I found goos article related to patterns (Metatrader 5):ANALYZING CANDLESTICK PATTERNS
Introduction
Plotting of candlestick charts and analysis of candlestick patterns is an amazing line of technical analysis. The advantage of candlesticks is that they represent data in a way that it is possible to see the momentum within the data.
Candlesticks give a vivid mental picture of trading. After reading and a little practice, candlesticks will be part of your analytical arsenal. Japanese candlestick charts can help you penetrate "inside" of financial markets, which is very difficult to do with other graphical methods. They are equally suitable for all markets.
and some more links/tools related to patterns:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Chart Patterns
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.08 15:33
Look at the following post :
how install harmonic? i have MT4
harmonic its free?
ZUP indicator always free.
Does someone know any indicator which can help to spot potential patterns?
ZUP indicator just show already formed patterns
Thank you for help!
You can use HWAFM tool for forming patterns (MT5 only).
Does someone know any indicator which can help to spot potential patterns?
ZUP indicator just show already formed patterns
Thank you for help!
Hi,
There's a Harmonics Indicator created for MetaTrader 5 which can detect more than 50 patterns, displaying emerging patterns, PRZ zone and much more.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16852
In my opinion it is more advance and more features than ZUP indicator.
Hi poruchik,
Nice to meet you here. I have two questions:
1. ZUP_v150 indicator is the latest one?
2. When will we see/test ZUP indicator for Metatrader 5?
I am thinking that it may be the time for Nen to create this famous ZUP for MT5 for example.
Just saw Nen article and ZUP indicator v151 available for purchase on the MQL5 markets
ZUP v150 could be the latest free version available.
Hi,
Here is today trade example i took based off HarmonicPatternFinderV2 indicator scan pattern on EURGBP H4 time frame, it detected a bearish Butterfly 113 pattern. Taregt was set based off fibo level 38.2 @0.85279, stoploss was set based off price projected by indicator itself.
A rectangle was manually plotted by me to highlight the PRZ in action.
This indicator was developed for Metatrader 5 only and can be downloaded at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16852.
Hi to all,
I would like to know if in zup 150 there is search for 5 wave pattern as in zup v113wsv53...link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173588/page422
for now in last mt4 ONLY version zup_v113wsv63 is fully working
thank's in advance