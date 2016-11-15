CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Harmonic Pattern Finder V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andre Enger
Andre Enger

Andre Enger

6 codes 2 topics 91 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
63328
Rating:
(58)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
alexstal_outsidebar.mqh (10.9 KB) view
alexstal_zigzagprof.mq5 (17.29 KB) view
fastzz.mq5 (3.34 KB) view
swingchart.mq5 (20.96 KB) view
HarmonicPatternFinderV2.mq5 (218.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Harmonic patterns are a class of chart patterns based on 5 price extrema and constraints on the relations and proportions between these. As these constraints and ratios are difficult to verify by visual estimation, computerized measuring tools are essential for trading harmonic patterns. This is the second version of the popular Harmonic Pattern Finder indicator to automatically find harmonic patterns. It has several improvements over the previous version, and is fast and easy to use:

  • More than 50 new patterns.
  • More appealing visualization and styling.
  • A better matching algorithm allowing to find emerging patterns analytically.
  • Display of potential reversal zone (P.R.Z.), pattern names, as well as point labeling.
  • Several possibilities for ZigZag selection in the inputs.

Installation:

The Harmonic Pattern Finder uses a zigzag indicator in order to extract peaks and troughs, and cannot run without at least one zigzag indicator properly installed in the "Indicators/Downloads" directory. The used ZigZags are:

If you have already downloaded these zigzag indicators previously there should be no need to reinstall them, otherwise they are also included with this download.

End of the P.R.Z. is shown as lines

Fig. 1: End of the P.R.Z. shown as lines. This allows to assess the risk before trading.

Patterns can be filled, and emerging patters shown

Fig. 2: Patterns can be filled, and emerging patterns shown. This allows to anticipate a trade opportunity in advance.

Authors:

This indicator is a joint work between Andre Enger and David Gadelha

QWMA - quadratic weighted moving average QWMA - quadratic weighted moving average

QWMA - "quadratic weighet moving average" new generation

MACD using QWMA MACD using QWMA

MACD that uses QWMA for calculation

Rsi(oma) Rsi(oma)

Rsi (7 types of RSI) with a lot of additions.

Ehlers inverse fisher transform of RSI Ehlers inverse fisher transform of RSI

Ehlers inverse Fisher transform of RSI extended.