Harmonic Trading - page 596
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Indicator and template on this post?
You can play with SelectPattern parameter (from 0 to 8)
I am aware of that Sergey, patterns are not a problem but this is, I cannot even see them. This is standard zup150. I want to switch everything off what is presented in that chart.
Use my template here on "black-and-white" colors.
Or use HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 (from here).
As to MT4 so I am using ZUP indicator -
Indicator and template are on this post -
Hi Sergey .. could your post your view on dax please .
zup giving me conflicting signals
Hi Sergey .. could your post your view on dax please .
zup giving me conflicting signals
You mean - technical analysis for DAX?
yes -
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Dax Index - bearish to ranging
Daily price was bounced from Senkou Span line to below for the ranging bearish market condition to be resumes.
Senkou Span line is the one of the border of Ichimoku cloud which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
The price was bounced from 12,653 resistance level to be inside to the cloud for the secondary ranging with the bearish condition to be resumes.
If the price breaks 12,317 support to below so the real bearish rebersal will be started for the daily price, if not so the price will be on ranging to be inside the cloud waitin for the direction of the strong trend to be started which may be based on the some fundamental news events for example.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
It was Retracement Bearish pattern - developing pattern - I mean: the pattern which we can trade (and which was not yet formed).
If we want to talk about already formed pattern so it is too late to trade it but anything - it is the chart (HWAFM tool for MT5):
This is Cartney for D1 - same - down:
D1 timeframe is the short-term situation but if we look at the medium-term one (up to the end of July this year) so the situation is not as critical as for daily chart for example -
the price is is breaking Senkou Span line together with 12,646 resistance level for the bullish reversal.
I think - one global good fundamental news for EURO for example - and DAX index will be in bullish zone to be stable up to the September this year.
About Dax in long-term (monthly timeframe)?
Bulish.
Ranging within the strong bulish (the arrows on the chart is BrainTrending indicator from Codebase).
Use my template here on "black-and-white" colors.
Or use HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 (from here).
Yo Sergey,
Thank you to provide your template. Do you have any template versions without apply zup150 indicators for 10 times to the chart & without pitchfork ?