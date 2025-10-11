Harmonic Trading - page 601
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Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 32): Creating a Price Action 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern System
In our previous article (Part 31), we developed a 3 Drives pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish 3 Drives harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable stop loss and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 32, we create a 5 Drives Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns through pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions, executing trades with flexible entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation ...By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for 5 Drives harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.20 09:06
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.11 06:45
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern