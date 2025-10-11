Harmonic Trading - page 601

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Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 32): Creating a Price Action 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern System 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 32): Creating a Price Action 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern System

In our previous article (Part 31), we developed a 3 Drives pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish 3 Drives harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable stop loss and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 32, we create a 5 Drives Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns through pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions, executing trades with flexible entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation ...

By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for 5 Drives harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 32): Creating a Price Action 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern System
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 32): Creating a Price Action 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern System
  • 2025.09.16
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop a 5 Drives pattern system in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, executing trades with customizable entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels based on user-selected options. We enhance trader insight with visual feedback through chart objects like triangles, trendlines, and labels to clearly display the A-B-C-D-E-F pattern structure.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.20 09:06

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 21): Automating Harmonic Pattern Detection

This article's distinctiveness is found in its approachable style for beginners and the way we simplify difficult ideas into manageable stages. Instead of overloading you with theory, we'll be working on a project-based strategy in which we create an Expert Advisor (EA) that recognizes the Gartley pattern automatically.

 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System

In our previous article (Part 32), we developed a 5 Drives (5-0) pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable stop loss and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 33, we develop a Shark Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns using pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions. This system executes trades with flexible entry, stop-loss, and multi-level take-profit options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 33): Creating a Price Action Shark Harmonic Pattern System
  • 2025.09.24
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop a Shark pattern system in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, executing trades with customizable entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on user-selected options. We enhance trader insight with visual feedback through chart objects like triangles, trendlines, and labels to clearly display the X-A-B-C-D pattern structure
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.11 06:45

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern

This article will teach you how to recognize the 5-0 pattern automatically in an Expert Advisor and detect it programmatically. You will learn how to determine the 5-0 structure's major turning points (0, X, A, B, C, and D), calculate and validate Fibonacci ratios specific to it, and visually represent the pattern on the chart. By the end of this article, you will know how to convert the technical idea underlying the 5-0 pattern into functional MQL5 code that can analyze price action automatically.

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