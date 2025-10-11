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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.17 12:01
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)
Dax Index - "In terms of ‘high’ impact data, there is only one release next week. The ZEW survey for both Germany and the Euro-zone will be released at 10 GMT time on Tuesday. Traders will continue to keep an eye on the euro, although right now with it largely range-bound its impact is likely to be minimal in the week ahead. Watch how U.S. markets react to the Fed on Wednesday, as a carry-over reaction could be seen on Thursday’s open. The DAX is in recovery mode, but the general price action isn’t very powerful on the upside. It is lagging U.S. markets by a solid margin and depending on how things shape up there and impact risk, the strength of the S&P 500 will play a big part in whether the German benchmark can continue to bounce. The DAX is still at risk of carving out a lower-high from the bounce in February, which could cause downside pressure to be reasserted again soon. If the U.S. maintains a bid, though, look for the DAX to continue limping higher."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
@sergey golubev , nice one . whats your view on dax now . see it going to 12099
i am searching for this indicator which scans all pairs but the link mentioned below doesnt work , could you please help me out .
i am using the latest version of ZUP v152.8
21. Kor indicators are on this post with 2 configuration files are on this post.
korSigMonitor indicator by Vladlv is on this post. It was added multi scanning for all the pairs for all the timeframes.
regards
Kumar
@sergey golubev , nice one . whats your view on dax now . see it going to 12099
i am searching for this indicator which scans all pairs but the link mentioned below doesnt work , could you please help me out .
i am using the latest version of ZUP v152.8
21. Kor indicators are on this post with 2 configuration files are on this post.
korSigMonitor indicator by Vladlv is on this post. It was added multi scanning for all the pairs for all the timeframes.
regards
Kumar
I am using this tool for Metatrader 5 (uploaded on this post) - see the chart above - it was made/scanned using this tool.
I am using this tool for Metatrader 5 (uploaded on this post) - see the chart above - it was made/scanned using this tool.
As to MT4 so I am using ZUP indicator -
Indicator and template are on this post -
I am using this tool for Metatrader 5 (uploaded on this post) - see the chart above - it was made/scanned using this tool.
Thanks alot for the reply sergey
do you know any working Ea based on zup indicator ?
can you please recommend a broker with mt 5
Thanks alot for the reply sergey
do you know any working Ea based on zup indicator ?
can you please recommend a broker with mt 5
I think there is no any EA based on patterns (I did not see any for free) ... you can check the Market for example, if not so order it on Freelance (I am not a coder sorry).
As to the broker so it is very personal case (to select the broker).
For example:
So, it is impossible to recomment ... too different criterias for too different people for example.
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Selecting a good broker is the same as selecting good wife ... can you recommend? :)
(joking)
Hi,
I am new and I just starting to learn harmonic trading pattern. I search few days and found many discussion in this forum.
I would like to ask for help about some patterns and hope someone can teach me. I tried to find more information but cannot found it.
1. Anti shark and alternate shark:
I found some materials, but one saying that the following ratios are for anti shark, and another one saying it is for alt shark. I am confused. which name is correct ? if it is anti shark, then what is the ratio for alt shark?
B = 0.446 - 0.618 XA
C = 0.618 - 0.886 AB
D = 1.13 XA
2. Cypher v.s. new cypher?
I search from internet and find the cypher's ratio is follows:
B = 0.382 to 0.618 XA
C = 1.13 to 1.414 AB
D = 0.786 XC
D = 1.272 to 2 BC
However, i also found one website saying that there is a pattern called new cypher, the only difference is C = 1.414 to 2.14 AB.
Is it true that there are really one pattern called cypher and one called new cypher with the above ratios? Or only Cypher exist?
Then is the correct ratio for Cyher is C = 1.13 to 1.414 AB?
Appreciate if anyone could help me to clarify these. Thanks very much
Hi, i'm new in this, I create this template in metatrader 4.
What do you think about it?
As to MT4 so I am using ZUP indicator -
Indicator and template are on this post -
Sergey,
Maybe you could advise how to switch off everything else off except patters. By default this indicator is really messy. I do not want to use andrew pitchfork or any target line indicator suggest either.
Where can I switch off these andrew pitchforks for instance ?
Sergey,
Maybe you could advise how to switch off everything else off except patters. By default this indicator is really messy. I do not want to use andrew pitchfork or any target line indicator suggest either.
Where can I switch off these andrew pitchforks for instance ?
Indicator and template on this post?
You can play with SelectPattern parameter (from 0 to 8)