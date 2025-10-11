Harmonic Trading - page 590

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Helo mladen, poruchik, gradeveus, and ryu chin...

Im from malaysians, and newborn in harmonic trading, and still learning, 😃.. i would ask the opinion which zup indicators that use now and please help me how to setting the multitimeframe.. i already download the latest zup v150 but i see so many lines pitchfork, and my question: 

A) how to i disabled so many lines,  i just wan to see parameters of pattern

B) i cant see any pattern when i attached the zup 150. I just see pirchfork, 

C) can someone advise me what the best zup indicators that see only pattern and future pattern so it can be meeged another pattern, i see that tampa give abc vv zhig.ex4,  i wan to know where he get it.. 

D) please help a detail a setting of zup 150.. so i can learn... thank you..

Hope u have a good weekends, and may god bless u.. i hope all profesional trader help me coz i get too much failed in trading and use so many strategy but still failed, i recognized which zup pattern combined trendline, triangle, ew, and fibo is a good fortune, which give more accurate prediction also when added a arrow and alert so much powerfull indicators!! I hope someone develope with that and for more accurate combine with currency gain index parameters... please help me.. i hopefully, that my idea is good and not for sell.. i hopefully very hope..
 

dear poruchik, how can I close the gann lines in zup_v150? and I am using mt4 build1010 so my zup_v110_dr1 not working, how can I fix it?

 
Hi guys

Thanks for everythibg you do .


I was hoping to find non repaint harmonic pattren indicator 

Like if there is please help me finding it ..




Thanks
 
traderxp:
Hi guys

Thanks for everythibg you do .


I was hoping to find non repaint harmonic pattren indicator 

Like if there is please help me finding it ..




Thanks
You don't need hoping anymore. When it "repaints" the pattern wasn't valid or the market will build another pattern. It lies within their nature to "repaint".
 
Hello , I can't find the indicator . please help  pp_patterns
 
traderxp:
Hi guys

Thanks for everythibg you do .


I was hoping to find non repaint harmonic pattren indicator 

Like if there is please help me finding it ..




Thanks
Try https://formationseeker.com/ from Scott Carney. You can use limited features for free, which I think not bad. That system doesn't repaint at least.
 
Example of the best location for the Butterfly and the Gartley patterns within Elliott Wave fractal.

Results of our 10 years experience trading these price patterns :)

 

 

 
how install harmonic? i have MT4

harmonic its free?
 
poruchik:

---------------


Hi poruchik,

Nice to meet you here. I have two questions:

1. ZUP_v150 indicator is the latest one?




2. When will we see/test ZUP indicator for Metatrader 5?
I am thinking that it may be the time for Nen to create this famous ZUP for MT5 for example.

 
YOU are making things so much complicated guys)
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