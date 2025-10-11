Harmonic Trading - page 590
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dear poruchik, how can I close the gann lines in zup_v150? and I am using mt4 build1010 so my zup_v110_dr1 not working, how can I fix it?
Hi guys
Hi guys
Results of our 10 years experience trading these price patterns :)
harmonic its free?
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Hi poruchik,
Nice to meet you here. I have two questions:
1. ZUP_v150 indicator is the latest one?
2. When will we see/test ZUP indicator for Metatrader 5?
I am thinking that it may be the time for Nen to create this famous ZUP for MT5 for example.