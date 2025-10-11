Harmonic Trading - page 597
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Yo Sergey,
Thank you to provide your template. Do you have any template versions without apply zup150 indicators for 10 times to the chart & without pitchfork ?
No sorry.
You can create this template by yourself.
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HOW TO TRADE: AB=CD Pattern
This is educational video about how to trade this pattern.
There are a few key steps:
This is the forming AB=CD pattern for bullish, EURUSD, H8 timeframe:
This is forming bullish AB=CD pattern for GOLD (XAUUSD):
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Andrew Pitchfork
The threads/posts
The articles
MQL5
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HWAFM tool pattern tool for Metatrader 5 - this post
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.07 14:31
New good article was published today -
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ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Search for patterns
Many traders are interested in searching for patterns on price charts. This search can be performed using the ZUP indicator platform. There are several options for working with the platform. First, you can search for known patterns with strictly set parameters. Second, you can adjust the parameters to your requirements. Third, you can create your own patterns using the ZUP graphical interface and save their parameters to a file. This capability allows you to quickly check, whether these new patterns can be found on charts.
some one have mq4 file zup harmonic thanx you a want it
Look at some posts on this page (my post) with the links to download.
a dont find any one hello sergey a want .mq4 file to make some modification send me last file zup file you have mq4 open file dont want .ex4
The author/coder (his username is Nen) is/was uploading everything using ex4 files only.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Best method to identify trend in forex
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.29 08:09Chart Patterns for Futures/Equities/Options/Forex Traders
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I placed those pictures/illustration about patterns just to keep everything in one place.
Just an example with gartley bullish (the developing pattern):
New good indicators was published on CodeBase -
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Harmonic Pattern Finder V3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Continuing on the in-demand software for automatically finding harmonic patterns, this is the third and most likely final version of the indicator known as the "Harmonic Pattern Finder". It addresses many of the issues found from the prior iterations, including bug fixes and other improvements. Furthermore, the code is extensively refactored such that it should be straightforward for other programmers to integrate their own custom extensions or create an EA based on the pattern matching algorithm.
For those who do not know harmonic patterns – it is a method of technical analysis based on Fibonacci ratios in the markets and patterns made of these. Kind of like patterns such as triangles and double tops, but with precise measurements which makes computerized measuring tools especially appealing for trading these patterns. Currently, there are two earlier versions of this indicator in the codebase for MQL5 (V1: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16435, V2: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16852).