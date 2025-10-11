Harmonic Trading - page 598
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harmonic indicator
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 07:38Patterns
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- All pattern indicators by the links to download - first post of the thread: Harmonic Trading
- Price Patterns thread - Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it
- Candel Sticks Indicator and Filters thread
- Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation - the thread
- 5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert - the thread
- color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns) - the thread
- Elliot Wave Indicators thread
- Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version
- Harmonic EA thread
- everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators thread and 4H Candle Close Indicator thread
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harmonic indicator
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 07:37
The threads/posts
The articles
MQL5
good job
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About ZUPv58 external setting?
Eugeni Neumoin, 2019.04.04 08:13In version 151 the graphic interface is created.
In version 152 possibility of creation of own patterns by means of the graphic interface is realized.
In version 153 began to adjust almost all ZUP parameters perhaps instantly by means of the graphic interface.
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About ZUPv58 external setting?
Eugeni Neumoin, 2019.04.04 08:34
Pictures of version 153
Parameres of control of zigzags are connected by the ZZ button.
Buttons with numbers the corresponding ExtIndicator gets out.
For example, ExtIndicator=11
Settings of the mode of search of patterns
It is possible to choose a separate column in the menu
Settings of a pitchfork of Andrews.
Are removed on several pages of the menu.
It is possible to choose for a conclusion any of pages the menu or any column on the chosen page.
Parameters for graphic tools are caused by the Default button.
Other parameters are caused by the Common button:
The Save Parameters button it is possible to keep all parameters.
Save Parameters = 2 remain parameters for work in the chosen window with the schedule.
Save Parameters = 1 remain parameters for the chosen financial instrument. Does not depend on the chosen window with the schedule.
Save Parameters = 0 - these parameters can be caused on any schedule of the terminal.
I got to say I am very impressed with this indicator. The programmer has done a fantastic job.
The question I have is when will you create a scanner using this indicator with the ability to choose a prefered
time frame and pattern.
ZUP indicators open source (ZUP indicators by source codes were uploaded by the author on this thread:
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Open sourse zup
Eugeni Neumoin , 04/20/04 11:34
I uploaded the source codes of the ZUP indicator.
The only requirement. Do not use the code for saling.
Perhaps someone will find useful algorithms in the codes. At the beginning, the code was based on a procedural paradigm. When OOP appeared in the MQL language, OOP elements were introduced into the code. The result was a mixture. But everything works.
List of articles:
1) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. Part 1 (April 2007): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1468
2) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. Part 2 (July 2007): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1470
3) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. GUI (January 2017): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2966
4) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. Search for patterns (February 2018): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2990
Pictures should be placed in the Images folder, code files in the Indicators folder of the corresponding version of the terminal.
The version for MT5 is slow. This is due to the features of the MT5 terminal. Somewhere on the forum, I raised a topic on this issue. There was no desire to get involved in the discussion. If anyone is interested, they can optimize. If possible. But, in my opinion, this topic is more for terminal developers.
The version for MT4 works smartly. At one time, the code was optimized as much as possible for speed. And the same code was ported to the MT5 version. But with the bells and whistles required by the MT5 terminal.
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The versions were uploaded 'as is'. The Market versions of ZUP may be improved and corrected accordingly.
----------------Further development of ZUP is not planned.
Today EUR/USD situation 30min chart, bearish 5-0 pattern.
Using HarmonicPattern Finder v3 which can be download from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22218
The ZUP_v150 for Andrew Pitchfork chart analysis.
I'm attached the indicator and template.
Indicator working on MT4 build 1330.
And here is example chart ZUP open source indicator setup to show harmonic patterns and andrews pitchfork lines.
Very good