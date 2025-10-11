Harmonic Trading - page 598

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

harmonic indicator

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 07:38

Patterns

  1. All pattern indicators by the links to download - first post of the thread: Harmonic Trading 
  2. Price Patterns thread - Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it
  3. Candel Sticks Indicator and Filters thread 
  4. Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation - the thread 
  5.  5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert - the thread 
  6. color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns) - the thread 
  7. Elliot Wave Indicators thread 
  8. Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version 
  9. Harmonic EA thread 
  10. everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators thread and 4H Candle Close Indicator thread 
============

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

harmonic indicator

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 07:37

The threads/posts

  1. you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post 
  2. HWAFM tool pattern - this post
  3. ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
  4. How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
  5. A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
  6. Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
  7. Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
  8. Pitchfork indicator - the post   

The articles 

  1. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
  2. ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
  3. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1 

MQL5

  1. OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page 

 
Sergey Golubev:

good  job

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

About ZUPv58 external setting?

Eugeni Neumoin, 2019.04.04 08:13

In version 151 the graphic interface is created.
In version 152 possibility of creation of own patterns by means of the graphic interface is realized.
In version 153 began to adjust almost all ZUP parameters perhaps instantly by means of the graphic interface.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

About ZUPv58 external setting?

Eugeni Neumoin, 2019.04.04 08:34

Pictures of version 153

Parameres of control of zigzags are connected by the ZZ button.
Buttons with numbers the corresponding ExtIndicator gets out.
For example, ExtIndicator=11

Settings of the mode of search of patterns


It is possible to choose a separate column in the menu

Settings of a pitchfork of Andrews.
Are removed on several pages of the menu.

It is possible to choose for a conclusion any of pages the menu or any column on the chosen page.

Parameters for graphic tools are caused by the Default button.
Other parameters are caused by the Common button:

The Save Parameters button it is possible to keep all parameters.

Save Parameters = 2 remain parameters for work in the chosen window with the schedule.
Save Parameters = 1 remain parameters for the chosen financial instrument. Does not depend on the chosen window with the schedule.
Save Parameters = 0 - these parameters can be caused on any schedule of the terminal.


 

I got to say I am very impressed with this indicator. The programmer has done a fantastic job.

The question I have is when will you create a scanner using this indicator with the ability to choose a prefered

time frame and pattern.

 

ZUP indicators open source (ZUP indicators by source codes were uploaded by the author on this thread:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Open sourse zup

Eugeni Neumoin , 04/20/04 11:34

I uploaded the source codes of the ZUP indicator.

The only requirement. Do not use the code for saling.

Perhaps someone will find useful algorithms in the codes. At the beginning, the code was based on a procedural paradigm. When OOP appeared in the MQL language, OOP elements were introduced into the code. The result was a mixture. But everything works.

List of articles:

1) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. Part 1 (April 2007): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1468

2) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. Part 2 (July 2007): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1470

3) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. GUI (January 2017): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2966

4) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns. Search for patterns (February 2018): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2990

5) ZUP - universal zigzag with Pesavento patterns: Graphical interface. Additions and changes. Andrews Pitchfork at ZUP (April 2019): https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/6363


Pictures should be placed in the Images folder, code files in the Indicators folder of the corresponding version of the terminal.

The version for MT5 is slow. This is due to the features of the MT5 terminal. Somewhere on the forum, I raised a topic on this issue. There was no desire to get involved in the discussion. If anyone is interested, they can optimize. If possible. But, in my opinion, this topic is more for terminal developers.

The version for MT4 works smartly. At one time, the code was optimized as much as possible for speed. And the same code was ported to the MT5 version. But with the bells and whistles required by the MT5 terminal.

----------------

The versions were uploaded 'as is'. The Market versions of ZUP may be improved and corrected accordingly.

----------------

Further development of ZUP is not planned.
Open sourse ZUP
Open sourse ZUP
  • 2020.04.04
  • www.mql5.com
Выкладываю исходные коды индикаторной платформы ZUP. Единственное требование. Не использовать представленный код для продажи...
Files:
Open_sourse_ZUP.zip  10863 kb
 

Today EUR/USD situation 30min chart, bearish 5-0 pattern.

Using HarmonicPattern Finder v3 which can be download from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22218


Harmonic Pattern Finder V3
Harmonic Pattern Finder V3
  • www.mql5.com
Apart from the interactivity features, one can in the settings choose if the indicator should: Fill patterns visually or just show the line segments Show pattern descriptions. Enabled by default which causes the specific names and points of a pattern to be drawn. Show emerging patterns. This is enabled by default and shows the future...
 

The ZUP_v150 for Andrew Pitchfork chart analysis. 

I'm attached the indicator and template. 

Indicator working on MT4 build 1330.



Files:
ZUP_v150.ex4  1221 kb
AP_2015_new.tpl  111 kb
 

And here is example chart ZUP open source indicator setup to show harmonic patterns and andrews pitchfork lines.



 

Very good

1...591592593594595596597598599600601
New comment