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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - M3 Money Supply and 8 pips price movement
2015-12-30 09:00 GMT | [EUR - M3 Money Supply]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[EUR - M3 Money Supply] = Change in the total quantity of domestic currency in circulation and deposited in banks. It's positively correlated with interest rates - early in the economic cycle an increasing supply of money leads to additional spending and investment, and later in the cycle expanding money supply leads to inflation.
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"The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 5.1% in November 2015, from 5.3% in October, averaging 5.1% in the three months up to November. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate including currency in circulation and overnight deposits (M1) decreased to 11.2% in November, from 11.8% in October. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) was less negative at -4.1% in November, from -4.3% in October. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) decreased to 2.6% in November, from 3.1% in October."
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EURUSD M5: 8 pips price movement by EUR - M3 Money Supply news event :
AUDIO - Power Trading Radio Final Show 2015 (based on the article)
"The ambassador of opportunity John O'Donnell hosts the final show for 2015 with special guest Dr. Mark Thorton discussing global financial issues and how you can create a personal strategy to increase your wealth in 2016 and beyond!"
6 month forecast by Citi group for US Dollar, Forex and Gold (based on the article)
Gold Price Forecast Q1 2016 (based on the article)
Bottom line: 'we’ll be looking for a push higher in early 1Q for more favorable short entries with a break of the low targeting support objectives 1005, the sliding parallel extending off the 2013 low and confluence Fibonacci support at 975/80.'
USDJPY Price Forecast Q1 2016 (based on the article)
In summary, 'long term technical observations reveal a potential inflection point in the USD/JPY exchange rate. Trading behavior in 2016 may look quite different from what traders have seen over the last 4 years.'
Forex Weekly Outlook January 4-8 (based on the article)
2016 begins with a busy calendar: Canadian employment data, US PMIs, Trade Balance, FOMC Meeting Minutes and employment data culminating with the Non-Farm Payrolls. In addition, liquidity is set to return after the holiday season. These are the highlights opening 2016. Join us as we explore these market-movers.
U.S. consumer confidence edged up to 96.5 from 92.6 in November, beating market forecasts. Current conditions improved from 110.9 to 115.3 and the Expectations Index improved to 83.9 from 80.4 in November. Overall, consumers’ assessment of the current state of the economy remains positive. Meanwhile Jobless claims increased 20,000 during the holiday week due to temporary holiday factors. Economists expected a rise of 270,000. Analysts expect a slower pace of job market improvement in 2016 despite the low unemployment rate.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: daily ranging on reversal; weekly AB=CD pattern for the bearish to be continuing (adapted from the article)
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Royal Bank of Canada Manufacturing PMI and 16 pips price movement
2016-01-04 14:30 GMT | [CAD - RBC Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - RBC Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.
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"Adjusted for seasonal influences, the RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI registered 47.5 in December, down from 48.6 in November and below the neutral 50.0 threshold for the fifth consecutive month. The latest PMI reading was the lowest in just over five years of data collection, largely reflecting weaker contributions from the output, new orders and employment components."
"Business conditions in the Canadian manufacturing sector fell at a survey-record pace in December as weaker domestic demand and ongoing uncertainty in the energy sector continues to take its toll," said Craig Wright, senior vice-president and chief economist, RBC. "Across Canada, Alberta and British Columbia experienced the sharpest deterioration in conditions, while Ontario continued to be a national bright spot, posting a sustained rise in output production. As the U.S. economy strengthens, we expect to see improvements in Canadian manufacturing sector activity levels."
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USDCAD M5: 16 pips range price movement by CAD - RBC Manufacturing PMI news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2016
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.06 13:13
Forex News Trading Strategy For The 4th - 8th of January
This is fundamental analysis for the week using ff economic calendar as the example. For more about economic calendar for Metatrader 5for traders and for developers - see this topic: All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.17 16:54
For traders
MT5 user interface
Analysis
For developers
Trading News Events: EUR - Retail Sales (based on the article)
What’s Expected
Why Is This Event Important
After further reducing the deposited-rate and adjusting its quantitative-easing program in December, the Governing Council may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach in the first-half of the year as the non-standard measures continue to work their way through the real economy. Positive developments coming out of the monetary union may encourage the ECB to adopt an improved outlook for the region but, central bank President Mario Draghi may keep the door open to implement additional monetary support in order to achieve the mandate for price stability.
However, waning confidence accompanied the slowdown in private-lending may drag on retail sales, and a dismal development may encourage the ECB to further insulate the region as President Draghi largely retains a dovish outlook for monetary policy.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish EUR Trade: Euro-Zone Retail Sales Climbs 0.2% or Greater
Bearish EUR Trade: Private-Sector Spending Continues to Disappoint
- Need green, five-minute candle following a positive growth report to consider a long EUR/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors a bullish Euro trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same strategy as the bullish euro trade, just in reverse.
EURUSD Daily