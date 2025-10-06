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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "As a result, the FOMC Minutes may spark fresh monthly highs in USD/JPY as a growing number of Fed officials look to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months, and the pair may continue to broadly track changes in U.S. Treasury Yields as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to its Quantitative/Qualitative Easing (QQE) Program with Yield-Curve Control. Moreover, the U.S. data prints on tap for the week ahead may also prop up dollar-yen as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is projected to increase for the fourth straight month in September, while Retail Sales are expected to rebound 1.4% during the same period."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "So it’s a bearish call again this week, even if there’s no obvious reason for the current downward trend to accelerate markedly. It might also be worth keeping a weather eye out for RBA commentary. It seems that that does the Australian Dollar very little good right now."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "The logical question is why a tropical storm or a potential hurricane might negatively impact Oil prices. Many will observe rising gasoline prices during a similar types of crisis, so why might Oil prices be moving down while Gas prices are going up? We saw something similar show in latter-August around Hurricane Harvey when a large number of refinement operations in South Texas, around the Gulf of Mexico, were knocked offline. This highlighted that the Oil being extracted could not be refined into Gasoline, at least not at the same pace as prior; so supplies built-up as refiners battled to recover from the devastation of the hurricane’s impact. This building supply glut of Crude meant that prices moved-lower as markets wrestled with the prospect of an even bigger picture-slowdown. And in latter-August, we saw WTI fall below the $46-level as worries about the Hurricane’s impact continued to build."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Ingeborg Mootz: the story of one oldie-trader who managed to become a millionaire (based on fbs article)
The heroine of our story was born many years ago in a small town, Giessen, Germany. Most of her life she lived in penury. She suffered numerous deprivations as a child as she lived in a large family. Then she married to a very thrifty man with moderate means who strictly forbade her to work. Once she told him: “If you don’t allow me to go to work, I will start trading on the stock market”, but he remained unyielding deaf to her demands. Ingeborg was a woman with truly angelic patience; she couldn’t stand up to her husband and tolerated his thrifty and avaricious character till the very end of his life.
After the demise of her husband, Ingeborg found herself in a quite difficult financial situation with a beggarly, really tiny pension to live on. Fortunately for Ingeborg, her husband, while he was alive, purchased valuable papers from a German energy company VEBA. Without any hesitation, she decided to try out her luck at the stock market. And that was a truly fateful decision. Ingeborg found her vocation at the age of 83 – she became a very talented trader and investor.
The story of her financial success is impressive. This talented woman managed to increased her seed capital (that small sum of money she inherited from her husband) to at least two million euros without any financial education, knowledge about financial markets with a local newspaper in hand and unique intuition of long-sighted, real Frau. Ingeborg has become very known, many investors marvel at her skill to earn money without any gadgets, constant access to financial quotes and internet. But this story is not a fiction; it is real history of success of one very talented elderly woman who became reach trading on the stock market. Who knows, maybe you also have this unique talent you are unaware of. Try yourself.
Bitcoin - daily bullish with 4,421 resistance; 4,918 is the weekly target (based on the article)
Daily price is on primary bullish trend to be above Ichimoku cloud: price is testing 4,421 resistance level to above for the 4,918 nearest weekly bullish target.
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- "After rallying from recent lows, Bitcoin prices have been stuck in the $4000-$4500 range for a couple of weeks. What will it take for the digital currency to head back to $5000 and beyond?"
- "The return of buzz, which will bring buyers back to the market. And that will take a catalyst, like the rollback of China’s ban on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which killed Bitcoin’s buzz in the first place."
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/JPY - daily primary bullish; 13.43 resistance is the key (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the bullish breakout: the price is testing 113.43 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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- "USDJPY short-term implied volatility may be underpricing a sustained breakout from the recent trading range; downside looks like the biggest risk at the moment. When comparing 1-week to 1-month implied volatility the shorter dated options are pricing in less movement in USDJPY in the near-term than their longer-dated counterparts. One-month IV is at 9.18% while one-week is at only 7.97%. Volatility has been on the decline in recent weeks and the trading range in the Yen highlights this. The fact the currency has a ‘risk-on, risk-off’ component to it only helped push volatility lower as risk appetite for stocks has been strong, compacting volatility in major equity indices as evidenced by the CBOE VIX index (S&P 500) which continues to hover around 10. "
- "Related events/data: The BoJ’s Kuroda will be speaking at 12:30 am GMT time on Tuesday; FOMC September meeting minutes on Wednesday; CPI, Advance Retail Sales, and UofM Confidence on Friday."
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/JPY - daily bullish ranging withinsymmetric triangle pattern (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging with symmetric triangle pattern within 133.11 resistance level and 131.84 support level.
If the price breaks 133.11 resistance to above so the bullish trend will be continuing with 134.40 as a nearest daily target, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/JPY - daily bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the bullish area of the chart. The price is in narrow ranging within 113.43/111.09 support resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing or to correction to the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
What is Cryptocurrency and How Does It Work? (based on the article)
What is Cryptocurrency?
“Cryptocurrency” is digital currency which uses cryptography to create new units of the currency and to secure and manage all transactions. Cryptocurrency is created and managed by computer software, and has no physical existence at all. Another way to think of it is as currency used within, and created, by computer software, as opposed to having a distinct physical form. As opposed to cryptocurrency, the U.S. dollar is created by the U.S. government and used within the United States as the official means of exchange. Its creation and maintenance is regulated under license from the U.S. government in accordance with the laws of the country. The U.S. dollar is a “fiat currency”, like almost all national currencies, backed by the country’s government and national bank. In contrast, Bitcoin, currently the largest and most important cryptocurrency, is created by and used within the Bitcoin blockchain software, and is entirely regulated and managed using Bitcoin blockchain technology. There is one distinct similarity between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies: Just as fiat currencies can be used as a currency in many cases outside their country of origin, so too, Bitcoin can be exchanged in transactions completely unrelated to use of the Bitcoin blockchain technology.
There are many other cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin. They are all created by and used within other computer software platforms that utilize similar blockchain technology. The most notable examples are, based on the market capitalization of 1stSeptember 2017: Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Litecoin. We will look at how cryptocurrencies are created, stored and managed in detail later, but you probably have more important questions in mind that need to be answered first.
Are cryptocurrencies “real money”?
Believe it or not, the answer to this question can be both “yes” and “no”. Money, or “currency”, to use the correct term, is defined as an accepted “means of exchange”. The national currency of the country where you live is legal tender by law – providers of goods and services, with a few exceptions, must accept payment in that currency. If you have a job, you would expect to be paid by your employer in that currency. If you have a debt, or are issued with a bill, you can always pay it off with your national currency. It is truly a “means of exchange”. With cryptocurrencies, the situation is very different as most goods and services cannot be purchased with cryptocurrency. This might change in the future, but it is the case now.
Another question you may have is how cryptocurrency technology works.
National currencies are created and managed by central banks and governments that determine how much new money should be printed and what the base rate of interest should be. Sometimes central banks even intervene by buying and selling currencies in the market to influence exchange rates. It is clear who oversees currencies like the U.S. dollar or the euro. How does it work with cryptocurrencies? Very differently!
Unlike fiat currencies, and even unlike commodities such as gold which are semi-currencies with a “store of value”, the supply of each currency is theoretically finite, and usually known in advance. Blockchain technology keeps a record of every Bitcoin in existence, including who owns it (or the ownership key, to be more exact), and issues a fixed quantity of new Bitcoins approximately every 10 minutes to a computer which has successfully contributed a minimum amount of work towards maintaining the blockchain technology acting as Bitcoin’s operating system. At the current time, it is known exactly how many Bitcoins exist because every Bitcoin ever created is listed within the Bitcoin blockchain ledger.
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Forecast and levels for Bitcoin/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.04 07:08
If we login to MetaQuotes-Demo server oon MT5 so we will see the cryptocurrency for now -