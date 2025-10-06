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NZD/USD - intra-day breakout with the bullish reversal; 0.7343 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart was bounced from 0.7212 support level to above for the bullish reversal by breaking Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is testing 0.7343 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
S&P 500 - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)
H4 price is on bullish breakout for 2,506 resistance level to be trying to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Dow Jones Industrial Average - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)
H4 price broke Ichimoku cloud from below to above to be reversed back to the primary bullish market condition. The price crossed 22,275 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
Nikkei 225 - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)
H4 price is on bullish breakout by breaking Ichimoku cloud to above. The price is crossing 20,090 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
DAX Index - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)
H4 price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the bullish reversal breakout: the price is testing 12,616 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian House Price Index and range price movement
2017-09-19 02:30 GMT | [AUD - HPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - HPI] = Change in the selling price of homes in the nation's 8 state capitals.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian House Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download).
Same system for MT4:
Brent Crude Oil - intra-day bullish; 55.92 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 55.92 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, the descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below together with 54.80 support level for the secondary correction with the possible bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with PriceChannel Parabolic system (MT5) from this post (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Dollar Index Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Residential Building Permits and range price movement
2017-09-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From Forbes article :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance (JPY) and range price movement
2017-09-20 00:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance (JPY) news event
Gold - daily ranging bullish; 1,304 support is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the possible correction to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: