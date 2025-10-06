Press review - page 556

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NZD/USD - intra-day breakout with the bullish reversal; 0.7343 is the key (based on the article)

Intra-day price on H4 chart was bounced from 0.7212 support level to above for the bullish reversal by breaking Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is testing 0.7343 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "The New Zealand Dollar invalidated would-be a down trend resumption signal to try its luck above 0.73 against its US counterpart once more. Recent gains may yet prove to be corrective, but sellers have struggled to sustain momentum ahead of the upcoming general election on September 23."
  • "The short NZD/USD trade activated at 0.7219 has been stopped out. Prices are now too close to resistance to make entering long viable from a risk/reward perspective while the absence of a clear-cut bearish reversal signal argues against re-entering short. On balance, that makes the sidelines seem most attractive."
DailyFX
DailyFX
  • www.dailyfx.com
Dollar invalidated would-be a down trend resumption signal to try its luck above 0.73 against its US counterpart once more. Recent gains may yet prove to be corrective, but sellers have struggled to sustain momentum ahead of the From here, a daily close above the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7345 opens the door for a challenge of the 61.8...
 

S&P 500  - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)

H4 price is on bullish breakout for 2,506 resistance level to be trying to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "The S&P 500 (2,500.23 on Sept. 15) set its all-time intraday high of 2,500.23 on Sept. 15. The weekly chart remains positive with the average above its five-week modified moving average of 2,461.77. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 68.58 last week, up from 61.44 on Sept. 8."
  • "Investment Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of 2,322.6. My weekly pivot is 2,460.4. Reduce holdings on strength to my annual, monthly and semiannual risky levels of 2,537.9, 2,569.7 and 2,651.5, respectively."

 

Dow Jones Industrial Average  - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)

H4 price broke Ichimoku cloud from below to above to be reversed back to the primary bullish market condition. The price crossed 22,275 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.


  • "The Dow Jones Industrial Average (22,275.02 on Sept. 15) set an all-time intraday high of 22,275.02 on Aug. 15. The weekly is positive with the average above its five-week modified moving average of 21,854.71. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 76.31 last week, up from 74.26 on Sept. 8."
  • "Investment Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of 20,327. My annual and semiannual pivots are 22,041 and 22,127, respectively. Sell strength to my weekly and monthly risky levels at 22,327 and 22,554, respectively."
 

Nikkei 225 - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)

H4 price is on bullish breakout by breaking Ichimoku cloud to above. The price is crossing 20,090 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.


  • "The Nikkei 225 (19,909.50 on Sept. 15) has a positive weekly chart with the average above its five-week modified moving average of 19,695.55. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 30.40 last week, up from 27.57 on Sept. 8."
  • "Investment Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of 16,052.44. My monthly pivot is 19,811.85. Reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of 20,169.42 and to my semiannual risky level of 21,619.72."
 

DAX Index - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)

H4 price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the bullish reversal breakout: the price is testing 12,616 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.


  • "The Deutsche Boerse DAX Index (12,518.81 on Sept. 15) has a positive weekly chart with the average above its five-week modified moving average of 12,307.44. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 31.14 last week, up from 24.66 on Sept. 8."
  • "Investment Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of 11,055.97. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual pivots of 12,805.76 and 12,844.29, respectively."
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian House Price Index and range price movement 

2017-09-19 02:30 GMT | [AUD - HPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - HPI] = Change in the selling price of homes in the nation's 8 state capitals. 

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From official report :

  • "The price index for residential properties for the weighted average of the eight capital cities rose 1.9% in the June quarter 2017. The index rose 10.2% through the year to the June quarter 2017."
  • "The capital city residential property price indexes rose in Sydney (+2.3%), Melbourne (+3.0%), Brisbane (+0.6%), Adelaide (+0.8%), Canberra (+1.3%) and Hobart (+1.8%) and fell in Perth (-0.8%) and Darwin (-1.4%)."

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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian House Price Index news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download).
Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
6416.0 - Residential Property Price Indexes: Eight Capital Cities, Jun 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
JUNE KEY FIGURES JUNE KEY POINTS CHANGES TO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICE INDEX The price index for residential properties for the weighted average of the eight capital cities rose 1.9% in the June quarter 2017. The index rose 10.2% through the year to the June quarter 2017. The capital city residential property price indexes rose in...
 

Brent Crude Oil - intra-day bullish; 55.92 is the key (based on the article)

Intra-day H4 price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart. The price is testing 55.92 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, the descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below together with 54.80 support level for the secondary correction with the possible bearish reversal to be started.


  • "The key level to watch here is the red upward sloping trend line. So long as prices remain above this trend line, then we can maintain a bullish bias. The red trend line runs near $48 today. If crude oil prices move below this red trend line, then it acts like a red warning signal on the dashboard. There are still bullish patterns available like a diagonal. However, the odds of other bearish patterns increases diluting the opportunity at a good risk to reward ratio. Bottom line, a break of the red trend line opens the door for a retest of the August 30 low at $45.57."

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Chart was made on MT5 with PriceChannel Parabolic system (MT5) from this post (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

DailyFX
DailyFX
  • www.dailyfx.com
Crude oil prices have been pressing the higher end of its trading range for the past two weeks. We previously wrote how we think the 14 month triangle pattern may have ended on August 30. If so, this is a likely a bullish triangle leading towards a retest of $55 and possibly higher. According to the Elliott Wave model we are following, we can...
 

Dollar Index Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Residential Building Permits and range price movement 

2017-09-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]

  • past data is 1.23M
  • forecast data is 1.22M
  • actual data is 1.30M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month. 

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From Forbes article :

  • "Housing starts in August came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million. Starts slid 0.8% from a revised July estimate of 1.19 million. Nevertheless, August starts were 1.4% higher than the August 2016 rate 0f 1.164 million and starts on single-family homes was even strong, increasing 17.1% from a year ago. Meanwhile, 5.7% more building permits were issued in August than in July, with 1.3 million authorizations. Last month was also 8.3% above the August 2016 rate of 1.2 million."
  • "Nevertheless, economists expect housing overall to continue its long-term positive march. "The trend in housing starts should continue to be upward over the remainder of this year and in 2018, as housing demand rises -- boosted by the solid job market, wage gains that are edging higher, low mortgage rates, and accelerating household formations," says David Berson, chief economist at insurer Nationwide."

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news event 


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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance (JPY) and range price movement 

2017-09-20 00:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 0.36T
  • forecast data is 0.41T
  • actual data is 0.37T according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)

[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month. 

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From rttnews article :

  • "Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 113.642 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for a surplus of 104.4 billion yen, although it was down from 418.8 billion yen in July."
  • "The adjusted trade surplus was 367.3 billion yen, missing expectations for 404.7 billion yen and up from 363.1 billion yen in July."

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance (JPY) news event 


 

Gold - daily ranging bullish; 1,304 support is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 1,357 resistance level located in the bullish trend to be resumed, and
  • 1,304 support level located in the beginning of the secondary correction to be started.

Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the possible correction to be started.


  • "Spot Gold: Retail trader data shows 66.2% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.96 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.9% higher than yesterday and 8.5% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.7% lower than yesterday and 8.4% lower from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Spot Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

DailyFX
DailyFX
  • www.dailyfx.com
Spot Gold: Retail trader data shows 66.2% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.96 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.9% higher than yesterday and 8.5% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.7% lower than yesterday and 8.4% lower from last week. We typically take a...
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