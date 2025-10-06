Press review - page 569

New comment
 

USD/JPY - daily ranging bullish; 114.45 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within 114.45 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 111.47 support level for the bearish reversal to be started. Ascending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to above for the primary bullish market condition to be continuing.


  • "USDJPY: Retail trader data shows 48.6% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.7% lower than yesterday and 8.3% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.6% higher than yesterday and 0.2% higher from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USDJPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USDJPY-bullish contrarian trading bias."

==========

The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

DailyFX Home
DailyFX Home
  • www.dailyfx.com
USDJPY: Retail trader data shows 48.6% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.7% lower than yesterday and 8.3% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.6% higher than yesterday and 0.2% higher from last week. We...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsUK Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2017-11-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. 

==========

From official report :

  • "The UK manufacturing sector started the final quarter of the year on a solid footing. Production and new order volumes continued to rise at robust rates, as companies benefited from strong domestic market conditions and rising inflows of new export business. Price pressures remained elevated, however, with rates of inflation in input costs and output charges both accelerating and staying well above historical series averages."
  • "The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI® ) registered 56.3 in October, up from 56.0 in September (revised from the original reading of 55.9). The headline PMI has now signalled expansion for 15 consecutive months. Responses from the latest survey were collected between 12-26 October."

==========

GBP/USD M1: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event 


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily bullish ranging within narrow 61.16/60.50

2017-11-08 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 0.9M
  • forecast data is -1.5M
  • actual data is -2.4M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.4 million barrels from the previous week."

 ==========

Crude Oil M5: bearish breakdown. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal.

If the price breaks 61.17 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the secondary rally within the primary bearish trend will be started.
If the price breaks 60.48 support level to below on M5 close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.


==========

Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels. Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for the ranging within the narrow support resistance levels: 61.16 resistance for the bullish trend to be resumed and 60.50 support level for the daily correction to be started


============

Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 

Bitcoin/USD - bullish breakout (based on the article)

Price on the weekly chart broke 6,074 resistance level to above for the resistance level at 6,918 to be tested for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "BITCOIN climbed to a new all-time high of US$6,500 yesterday, boosted by bets the cryptocurrency could enter the financial mainstream after the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator said on Tuesday it would launch bitcoin futures."
  • "CME Group Inc said it would provide a regulated trading venue for the cryptocurrency market and would launch the new derivatives in the fourth quarter of 2017. The announcement was seen as a major step in the digital currency’s path toward legitimacy and mainstream financial adoption."

==========

The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsInternational Trade in Goods and Services and range price movement 

2017-11-02 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 0.87B
  • forecast data is 1.42B
  • actual data is 1.75B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month. 

==========

From official report :

  • "In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $1,061m in September 2017, an increase of $6m on the surplus in August 2017."
  • "In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $1,745m in September 2017, an increase of $872m on the surplus in August 2017."

==========

AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event 


==========

The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate DecisionBoE Inflation Report and range price movement 

2017-11-02 12:30 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.50%
  • actual data is 0.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BoE lends to financial institutions overnight. 

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment.  At its meeting ending on 1 November 2017, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 0.5%.  The Committee voted unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10 billion.  The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435 billion."

==========

GBP/USD M30: range price movement by BoE Official Bank Rate news event 


==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Monetary Policy Committee Decisions, Minutes and Forecasts | Bank of England
Monetary Policy Committee Decisions, Minutes and Forecasts | Bank of England
  • www.bankofengland.co.uk
Find the regular interest rate decisions and minutes of the MPC meetings, alongside the quarterly release of the Inflation report.
 

U.S. SEC Warns Over Crypto ICO's & 'Potentially Unlawful' Celebrity Promotion (based on Forbes article)


  • "With a gob of money being thrown at Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) of late and breaking records amid the price of Bitcoin hitting new highs, the U.S. Securities & Commission (SEC) has issued a statement in relation to “celebrities and others” using social media networks to encourage the public to purchase stocks and other investments. “These endorsements may be unlawful if they do not disclose the nature, source, and amount of any compensation paid, directly or indirectly, by the company in exchange for the endorsement,” a statement from the SEC issued this Wednesday read."
  • "The SEC’s Enforcement Division and Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations is encouraging investors to be “wary of investment opportunities” that sound too good to be true."
  • "As Charles Hoskinson, formerly an Ethereum co-founder who in 2015 founded IOHK, a leading blockchain R&D company, said to me in relation to ICO’s recently: “Once people realize they can make money through this mechanism [ICOs] many people are going to try. It’s a value transfer mechanism."

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2017-11-03 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level. 

==========

From official report :

  • "The trend estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in September 2017 following a relatively unchanged estimate (0.0%) in August 2017 and a relatively unchanged estimate (0.0%) in July 2017."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in September 2017. This follows a fall of 0.5% in August 2017 and a fall of 0.3% in July 2017."

==========

AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sale news event 


==========

The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, Sep 2017
  • www.abs.gov.au
SEPTEMBER KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in September 2017 following a relatively unchanged estimate (0.0%) in August 2017 and a relatively unchanged estimate (0.0%) in July 2017. The seasonally adjusted estimate was relatively unchanged (0.0%) in September 2017. This...
 

Apple - bullish breakout; 169.64 is the key (based on the article)

Weekly share price is on bullish breakout: the price broke 164.73 resistance level to above on close weekly bar for 169.64 as a next target to re-enter.


  • "That’s how Apple described pre-orders for its tenth anniversary phone, the iPhone X. Yet one wondered prior to Apple Inc. (AAPL), which was due to report its fiscal fourth quarter (Q4) earnings after the close in New York this Thursday, if there would be enough else in earnings update to keep the share price at record highs."
  • "Today, the stock price was up almost 3% in after-hours trading on Nasdaq at $173.09, which represented a 57.45% increase over the $109.93 price on November 3 last year."
  • "Apple guided revenues in a range of $49 billion to $52 billion, which at the mid-point of the range represented a 7.7% increase over the year-ago period. Q3 was up 7%. The market was also looking at gross profit margin guidance as a sign of how Apple thinks the X will boost profitability. The first quarter of fiscal 2017 was 38.5%. Apple’s guidance for the next quarter revenue guidance was given as between $84 billion and $87 billion."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After 

 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Payrolls

2017-11-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is -33K
  • forecast data is 312K
  • actual data 261K n/a according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 261,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in food services and drinking places increased sharply, mostly offsetting a decline in September that largely reflected the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. In October, job gains also occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing, and health care."

==========

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events


==========

NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events


==========

Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events


============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

1...562563564565566567568569570571572573574575576...732
New comment