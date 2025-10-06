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USD/JPY - daily ranging bullish; 114.45 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within 114.45 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 111.47 support level for the bearish reversal to be started. Ascending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to above for the primary bullish market condition to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2017-11-01 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing PMI] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M1: range price movement by UK Manufacturing PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily bullish ranging within narrow 61.16/60.50
2017-11-08 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.4 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bearish breakdown. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal.
If the price breaks 61.17 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the secondary rally within the primary bearish trend will be started.
If the price breaks 60.48 support level to below on M5 close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels. Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for the ranging within the narrow support resistance levels: 61.16 resistance for the bullish trend to be resumed and 60.50 support level for the daily correction to be started
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Bitcoin/USD - bullish breakout (based on the article)
Price on the weekly chart broke 6,074 resistance level to above for the resistance level at 6,918 to be tested for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: International Trade in Goods and Services and range price movement
2017-11-02 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision, BoE Inflation Report and range price movement
2017-11-02 12:30 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BoE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M30: range price movement by BoE Official Bank Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. SEC Warns Over Crypto ICO's & 'Potentially Unlawful' Celebrity Promotion (based on Forbes article)
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-11-03 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia Retail Sale news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Apple - bullish breakout; 169.64 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly share price is on bullish breakout: the price broke 164.73 resistance level to above on close weekly bar for 169.64 as a next target to re-enter.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-11-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: