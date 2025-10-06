Press review - page 570

New comment
 

Weekly Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)

The US dollar was mixed across the board despite big events in markets. Will this continue? The upcoming week features events from all over the world. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.


    1. FOMC’s Dudley talks: Monday, 17:10. The President of the New York Fed is a permanent voter and this speech in New York will be an opportunity to react to the nomination of Powell as Fed Chair, as well as the Fed’s classification of inflation as “soft” rather than transitory.
    2. Australian rate decision: Tuesday, 3:30.
    3. US JOLTS Job Openings: Tuesday, 15:00. Just after the Non-Farm Payrolls report, we get a belated, yet meaningful figure for the Fed. The number of job openings and quits serves as a gauge of the wider jobs market. Back in August, the number of opening stood at 6.08 million, maintaining the high ground above 6 million. A similar figure is likely now: 5.98 million.
    4. New Zealand rate decision: Wednesday, 20:00. The interest rate stands at 1.75% since late 2016, when it was last reduced. The big downfall of the exchange rate should keep the acting governor Grant Spence and his team happy and they are unlikely to cut interest rates. The new Labour-led government is expected to change the mandate of the RBNZ, and this point will also feature
    5. US jobless claims: Thursday, 13:30. A small rise from 229K to 231K is on the cards.
    6. US consumer confidence: Friday, 15:00. A score of 101 is projected.
    Forex Weekly Outlook - Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    Forex Weekly Outlook - Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    • 2017.11.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    The US dollar was mixed across the board despite big events in markets. Will this continue? The upcoming week features events from all over the world. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. Updates: FOMC’s Dudley talks: Monday, 17:10. The President of the New York Fed is a permanent voter and this speech in New York will be an...
     

    Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)

    EUR/USD was looking for a new direction in a busy week. What’s next? The common currency faces yet another busy week with PMIs, trade balance and more. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.


    1. Eurogroup Meetings: Monday. The finance ministers of the euro-zone convene in Brussels to discuss current matters. The crisis in Catalonia and its economic impact, rising growth and the changes in the ECB’s policy will all be on the table. Any statements regarding closer cooperation will be welcomed by the euro. The finance ministers of all the EU countries will convene on Tuesday, but the bigger decisions are taken between the euro area ministers.
    2. German Factory Orders: Monday, 7:00.We now get the figures for September where a drop of 1% is expected.
    3. Services PMIs: Monday: Spain at 8:15, Italy at 8:45, final French number at 8:50, final German figure at 8:55 and the final euro-zone number at 9:00.
    4. Sentix Investor Confidence: Monday, 9:30.Another rise is projected now, to 31.2 points.
    5. PPI: Monday, 10:00.A rise of 0.4% is forecast.
    6. German Industrial Production: Tuesday, 7:00.A drop of 0.7% is estimated now.
    7. Retail PMI: Tuesday, 9:10.
    8. Retail Sales: Tuesday, 10:00.An increase of 0.6% is on the cards.
    9. French Trade Balance: Wednesday, 7:45.A deficit of 4.7 billion is predicted.
    10. German Trade Balance: Thursday, 7:00.A surplus of 23.1 billion is forecast, larger than last time.
    11. ECB Economic Bulletin: Thursday, 9:00. Two weeks after the ECB decision, they publish the data that they had before them while making their decision. We may get a few more insights about the optimism that led to cutting back the bond-buying program to 30 billion per month and also the caution that led to leaving the door open to further bond-buys after September 2018.
    12. EU Economic Forecasts: Thursday, 10:00. The European Commission releases updated economic forecasts three times a year. Given the recent upbeat GDP figures, the EC may upgrade its forecasts. Forecasts for individual countries could focus on Spain, given the Catalan crisis.
    13. German CPI (final): Friday, 7:00.
    14. French Industrial Production: Friday, 7:45.A rise of 0.6% is projected.
    EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    • 2017.11.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    EUR/USD was looking for a new direction in a busy week. What’s next? The common currency faces yet another busy week with PMIs, trade balance and more. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Updates: EUR/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge...
     

    Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)

    GBP/USD had a mixed week amid big events. The upcoming week may be calmer but still, consists of important events. The trade balance and industrial output stand out. Here are the key events.


    1. BRC Retail Sales Monitor:  Tuesday, 00:01. 
    2. Halifax HPI: Tuesday, 8:30. The RBS has reported three consecutive months of rises in house prices, with a surprisingly robust rise of 0.8% in September. A more modest advance is likely this time: +0.2%.
    3. RICS House Price Balance: Thursday, 00:01. A drop to 4% is on the cards.
    4. NIESR GDP Estimate: Thursday, 13:00. We now receive the growth rate for August to October.
    5. Manufacturing Production: Friday, 9:30. A small increase of 0.3% is predicted.
    6. Goods Trade Balance: Friday, 9:30. A narrower deficit of 12.9 billion is on the cards.
    7. Construction Output: Friday, 9:30. A slide of 0.6% is forecast.
    GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    • 2017.11.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    GBP/USD had a mixed week amid big events. The upcoming week may be calmer but still, consists of important events. The trade balance and industrial output stand out. Here are the key events and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. The BOE sent the pound tumbling down. While a wide majority of 7:2 supported a hike, this was fully priced in...
     

    Weekly USD/JPY Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)

    Dollar/yen got used to the 113 handle early in the week and attempts to settle above 114 were heavily fought by sellers. The Fed decision, the nomination of a new Fed Chair and the NFP all moved the pair, but the ranges were not challenged.


    • "It certainly was a busy week. The Bank of Japan made no changes to its policy and seems to be pleased with the weaker yen. The Fed also kept interest rates unchanged. Despite an acknowledgment that inflation is “soft”, the Fed refrained from sending a signal that it will not raise rates."
    • "Jay Powell has been nominated by Trump as the next Fed Chair. The move was well-telegraphed and he represents continuation rather than a change. This is not helpful to the US dollar.The Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed, especially on wages. Salaries are up only 2.4% y/y, not enough to push inflation higher."
    • "The upcoming week is not as busy, but US building permits, housing starts, and consumer confidence should provide some action. Also note a speech from the President of the New York Fed, the first after the nomination of Powell."
    USD/JPY hesitating - Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    USD/JPY hesitating - Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    • 2017.11.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    Dollar/yen got used to the 113 handle early in the week and attempts to settle above 114 were heavily fought by sellers. The Fed decision, the nomination of a new Fed Chair and the NFP all moved the pair, but the ranges were not challenged. USD/JPY fundamental movers BOJ, Fed, the new Fed Chair and the NFP It certainly was a busy week. The Bank...
     

    Weekly AUD/USD Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)

    The Australian dollar struggled to recover amid mixed data. The highlight of the upcoming week is undoubtedly the rate decision by the RBA. Will they hint about a rate cut?. Here are the highlights of the week.


    1. MI Inflation Gauge: Monday, 00:00. A return to the previous level of around 0.1% could be seen now.
    2. ANZ Job Advertisements: Monday, 00:30. The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group monitors the number of job ads as another gauge of the labor market. Ads remained unchanged back in September. We now get data for October.
    3. AIG Construction Index: Monday, 22:30. 
    4. Rate decision: Tuesday, 3:30. The Reserve Bank of Australia has a neutral stance regarding rates. However, in a recent speech, we learned that at least one member leans to a rate cut. Since then, inflation figures came out and they were quite poor. Will the RBA open the door to a rate cut? That could be interesting. On the other hand, the recent drop int he value of the Aussie makes life easier for policymakers.
    5. Chinese Trade Balance: Wednesday, 2:00. China is Australia’s No. 1 trade partner. The publication of the trade balance also provides a view into the changes in imports. Chinese imports consist of Australian metal exports. In September, China reported a surplus of 28.5 billion USD.A 39.5 billion surplus is on the cards now.
    6. Home Loans: Thursday, 00:30. The figure for September is expected to be +2.1%.
    7. RBA Monetary Policy Statement: Friday, 00:30. The RBA has another chance to influence the currency late in the week. The quarterly statement may provide insights about inflation and hints towards further moves. In the past, this document certainly had its impact on the A$.
    AUD/USD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    AUD/USD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    • 2017.11.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    The Australian dollar struggled to recover amid mixed data. The highlight of the upcoming week is undoubtedly the rate decision by the RBA. Will they hint about a rate cut?. Here are the highlights of the week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Updates: AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge...
     

    Weekly USD/CAD Outlook: 2017, November 05 - November 12 (based on the article)

    Dollar/CAD continued experiencing upward pressure amid the top-tier figures from Canada. The upcoming week seems a bit calmer at least if we look at the calendar, but it provides a focus on the housing sector. Where will the C$ go next?


    1. Ivey PMI: Monday, 15:00. e now receive data for October which is expected to show 60.2 points.
    2. Stephen Poloz talks: Tuesday, 17:45. The Governor of the Bank of Canada will speak in Montreal and may respond to the latest data: the jobs report and the GDP publications. He may hint about monetary policy in 2018.
    3. Housing Starts: Wednesday, 13:15. 220K is expected now.
    4. Building Permits: Wednesday, 13:30.
    5. NHPI: Thursday, 13:30. A small gain of 0.2% is projected now.
    USD/CAD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    USD/CAD Forecast Nov. 6-10 2017 | Forex Crunch
    • 2017.11.03
    • Yohay Elam
    • www.forexcrunch.com
    Dollar/CAD continued experiencing upward pressure amid the top-tier figures from Canada. The upcoming week seems a bit calmer at least if we look at the calendar, but it provides a focus on the housing sector. Where will the C$ go next? Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Updates: USD/CAD daily graph with...
     

    20 books everyone should read in their 30s (based on the article)

    These classic books are worth reading at any age, but the more life experience you have, the more fulfilling you'll find them.

    From New York Times bestsellers to cult classics, to stories with motivating life lessons, here are 20 books that everyone should read in their 30s, in no particular order.

    20 books everyone should read in their 30s
    20 books everyone should read in their 30s
    • www.businessinsider.com
    These classic books are worth reading at any age, but the more life experience you have, the more fulfilling you'll find them. From New York Times bestsellers to cult classics, to stories with motivating life lessons, here are 20 books that everyone should read in their 30s, in no particular order.
     

    Bitcoin's 'bubble' is unlike anything we've seen recently (based on the article)


    Financial bubbles are often fully recognizable only after they burst — when it's too late. But the speed of bitcoin's rise has already convinced many that its price is well disconnected from its underlying value.

    Bitcoin's price has rocketed 646% in very volatile trading this year as its demand and popularity has grown. As the chart above from Bespoke Investment Group illustrates, the rally has been faster than most other severe bubbles in recent history, including tech and homebuilder stocks.

    But there's a key difference between bitcoin's rally now and home prices, for example: The fallout from a potential bitcoin price crash is unlikely to damage the broader economy.


    ============

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


    Bitcoin's 'bubble' is unlike anything we've seen recently
    • Akin Oyedele
    • www.businessinsider.com
    Financial bubbles are often fully recognizable only after they burst — when it's too late. But the speed of bitcoin's rise has already convinced many that its price is well disconnected from its underlying value. Bitcoin's price has rocketed 646% in very volatile trading this year as its demand and popularity has grown. As the chart above from...
     

    Brent Crude Oil - Back To $100 Again (based on the article)

    Daily price is on bullish breakout located to be above Ichimoku cloud for 64.42 resistance level to be broken on close daily bar for the daily breakout to be continuing. The next bullish target is monthly bullish resistance level at 84.71.


    • "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) wants oil prices to head back to $100. And there are a couple of ways of achieving this ambitious goal. One of them is to manage traders’ and investors’ expectations about oil inventories, by creating the sense of an oil oversupply when there isn’t any. That could cause a “short squeeze,” when reality sets in, and traders realize that the oil market is undersupplied rather than oversupplied. Especially in winter months, when demand for heating oil peaks."
    • "That’s a dream scenario for American frackers and Russians, who would have to pump oil as fast as they can to make up any supply shortfall to America’s allies."

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
     

    EUR/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsECB President Draghi Speaks and range price movement 

    2017-11-07 09:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]

    [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech] = Opening remarks at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision, in Frankfurt. 

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "At euro area level, we currently see no signs of credit-fuelled housing bubbles, which are at the root of most serious financial crises. Since 2016, bank lending for house purchases has risen, on average, by 2.9% per year – well below the growth rates of up to 12% recorded in the run-up to the crisis. Some local pockets of risk have emerged, but both supervisors and macroprudential authorities are actively taking steps to counter them."
    • "We have also seen little evidence that negative interest rates are undermining bank profitability, an issue which has caused a lot of concern. This would pose a financial stability risk to the extent that it hinders banks from building up capital through retained earnings and makes raising market equity too expensive. It would also affect monetary transmission for the same reasons."
    • "For some banks, however, these negative effects may be larger than for others. This is where strong supervision is again crucial. As part of its SREP, ECB Banking Supervision carries out detailed, comparative assessments of banks’ business models, which feed into the ongoing supervisory dialogue between the supervisory teams and banks."

    ==========

    EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event


    ==========

    The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

    President
    President
    • European Central Bank
    • www.ecb.europa.eu
    Browse speeches by the ECB President.
    1...563564565566567568569570571572573574575576577...732
    New comment