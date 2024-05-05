Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 4

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.02 08:52

Bitcoin prices remained largely unscathed in spite of the hard fork that created rival currency Bitcoin Cash (based on the article)

BTC/USD price on hour chart broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the reversal from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition. The price is on narrow ranging within 2,754/2,697 levels waiting for the direction of the bearish trend to be continuing or the bullish trend to be resumed.


  • "Bitcoin prices have remained largely unscathed today in spite of the much-hyped hard fork, which resulted in the creation of Bitcoin Cash, a rival cryptocurrency that is similar to Bitcoin but touts a far larger block size."
  • "At the time of report, Bitcoin was trading at $2,751.40, roughly 4.3% lower for the session, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI)."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.02 14:55

Bitcoin cash, new crypto-currency (based on the article)


  • "Bitcoin’s underlying software code was split on Tuesday, generating a new clone called "bitcoin cash", but the new virtual currency got off to a slow start due to lacklustre support for its network. The initiative was headed by a small group of mostly China-based bitcoin miners — programmers who essentially operate the bitcoin network — who were not happy with scheduled improvements to the currency’s technology meant to increase its capacity to process transactions."
  • "It’s been a slow start for bitcoin cash," said Iqbal Gandham, MD at trading platform eToro. "The delay ... could be a result of a lack of miner support for the new crypto-currency." On Tuesday, bitcoin cash traded on certain exchanges at a median price of $146.37, according to BitInfoCharts.com, while bitcoin was at $2,729 on the Bitstamp platform, down 4.6% from Monday." 
The chart above is Bitcoin/USD (not Bitcoin cash/USD)


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.12 09:15

Bitcoin prices - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)

Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullsh area of the chart: price is breaking 3,483 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached as much as $3,646.87 today, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (BPI), helping the digital asset set an all-new high. "It's an incredible bull trend," said Petar Zivkovski, COO of leveraged cryptocurrency platform Whaleclub."
  • "Going forward, some market experts are quite optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.20 07:11

The most important tip for bitcoin millionaires (based on the article)

Daily price is far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout by 4,466 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.


Don’t treat lucky money differently than hard earned money, because you run the risk of losing part or all of it.


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 07:41

Bitcoin, the new ‘gold,’ is (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish breakout which was started in the end of June this year: the price is breaking 4,639 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing.


  • "Once, gold was the hedge against uncertainty, the asset where investors could park their cash in times of political and economic turmoil. Now Bitcoin is taking its place, as evidenced by the performance of the two assets in recent months."
  • "The Bitcoin Investment Trust Shares have increased 10-fold in value in the last twelve months, gaining more than 80 percent in the last three months alone. Meanwhile, SPDR Gold shares are down 0.68 percent in the last twelve months and up 3.19 percent in the last three months."
  • "Apparently, Bitcoin is more popular than gold among investors, as a hedge against rising global uncertainties.  Growing mistrust of national currencies, following dubious government policies, has pushed people into Bitcoin."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.03 10:44

Does Bitcoin prices' recent pullback represent a warning or an opportunity? (based on the article)

Daily price is breaking 4,766 resistance level to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 5,000 psy resistance level as a nearest bullish target for example.


  • "Bitcoin prices retreated today, approaching $4,500 after surpassing $5,000 for the first time ever. The price of Bitcoin fell to as little as $4,529.37 today, close to 10% below the all-time high of $5,013.91."
  • "The technical traders were waiting to take profits at $5,000," said Brad Chun, chief investment officer of Shuttle Fund Advisor, a hedge fund that focuses on digital assets. Some of these traders even went so far as to open up short positions, he added. 


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.15 17:03

Bitcoin - daily correction; 3,185 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price was bounced from weekly resistanc at 4,918 to below for the secondary correction to be started. The price is testing 3,185 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.


  • "Big Banks want to destroy Bitcoin before it destroys them. Bitcoin, the “people’s currency,” has the potential to become a new currency, free of the control of big governments and big banks. That’s why they both want to limit this potential. Each one in their own way.  Big governments by stepping up regulations of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and by shutting down cryptocurrency exchanges, as the Chinese government has announced recently, crushing cryptocurrencies."
  • "To be fair, bankers aren’t the only ones that have raised their level of skepticism about the rapid ascend of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. But to call the digital currency a fraud and a tulip is more than skepticism, in my opinion. It undermines the potential of Bitcoin to become a “peoples’ currency,” and replace national currencies."


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.02 07:02

Bitcoin - intra-day bullish breakout (based on the article)

The price on H4 chart is above the cloud for the bullish breakout - price is crossing 4,418 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "News that Catalonia has won ‘right to statehood’ sent the price of Bitcoin at $4400 on Sunday evening, close to 45% above the recent low. That’s music in the ears of Bitcoin traders who pushed the digital currency up close to $150 dollars on Sunday evening, as clashes between pro-independence demonstrators and Spanish police broke off."
  • "Bitcoin prices have stayed firmly above $4ooo recently, as traders have realized that the digital currency can survive and thrive without China. And government regulation is positive, not negative, for the future of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. It adds credibility to the market, while limiting the supply of new coin offerings."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.03 08:15

Another version of bitcoin (based on the article)


  • "Bitcoin Gold (BTG) plans to hard fork the cryptocurrency on October 25, creating another version of bitcoin in the process. The project was first made public back in July and was created by Jack Liao, founder of Lightning ASIC, a mining firm from Hong Kong. The fork will include the adoption of a new protocol that will change some of the consensus mechanisms relating to bitcoin. The result is that miners would be able to go about mining for tokens in new ways. According to bitcoin.com, the new BTG will make use of the Equihash algorithm that Zcash uses, rather than bitcoin’s SHA256 algorithm."
  • Official website for Bitcoin Gold (BTG): http://btcgpu.org


 

If we login to MetaQuotes-Demo server oon MT5 so we will see the cryptocurrency for now - 




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