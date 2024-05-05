Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 4
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.02 08:52
Bitcoin prices remained largely unscathed in spite of the hard fork that created rival currency Bitcoin Cash (based on the article)
BTC/USD price on hour chart broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the reversal from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition. The price is on narrow ranging within 2,754/2,697 levels waiting for the direction of the bearish trend to be continuing or the bullish trend to be resumed.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.02 14:55
Bitcoin cash, new crypto-currency (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.12 09:15
Bitcoin prices - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullsh area of the chart: price is breaking 3,483 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.20 07:11
The most important tip for bitcoin millionaires (based on the article)
Daily price is far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout by 4,466 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to be broken for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Don’t treat lucky money differently than hard earned money, because you run the risk of losing part or all of it.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 07:41
Bitcoin, the new ‘gold,’ is (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish breakout which was started in the end of June this year: the price is breaking 4,639 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.03 10:44
Does Bitcoin prices' recent pullback represent a warning or an opportunity? (based on the article)
Daily price is breaking 4,766 resistance level to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 5,000 psy resistance level as a nearest bullish target for example.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.15 17:03
Bitcoin - daily correction; 3,185 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from weekly resistanc at 4,918 to below for the secondary correction to be started. The price is testing 3,185 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.02 07:02
Bitcoin - intra-day bullish breakout (based on the article)
The price on H4 chart is above the cloud for the bullish breakout - price is crossing 4,418 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.03 08:15
Another version of bitcoin (based on the article)
If we login to MetaQuotes-Demo server oon MT5 so we will see the cryptocurrency for now -