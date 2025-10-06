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USD/JPY - daily rally to the bullish reversal; 111.87 is the key (based on the article)
The price on the daily chart is on bullish reversal by ascending triangle pattern to be crossing to above together with 111.87 resistance level for the price to be reversed to the bullish market condition.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging; daily bullish breakout; 58.35 is the key (monthly resistance)
2017-09-20 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: ranging bullish. The price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal levels in the bullish area of the chart for the ranging within 56.31/55.61 support/resistance levels.
If the price breaks 56.31 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 55.61 support level to below on M5 close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish breakout. Daily price is far above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for 55.97 resistance level to be testing to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 56.62 nearest bullish target to re-enter.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Japan Policy Rate and range price movement
2017-09-21 04:15 GMT | [JPY - BOJ Policy Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - BOJ Policy Rate] = Interest rate levied on excess current account balances held at the BOJ.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by BOJ Policy Rate news event
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Chart was made on M10 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and USD/CAD: FOMC Fed Funds Rate
2017-09-20 19:00 GMT | [USD - FED Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - FED Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by FOMC Fed Funds Rate news events
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by FOMC Fed Funds Rate news events
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by FOMC Fed Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speech and range price movement
2017-09-21 14:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
If the speech suggests the tightening of the monetary policy = positive for the euro.
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech to deliver opening remarks at the European Systemic Risk Board annual conference, in Frankfurt.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speech news event
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Chart was made on M15 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
S&P 500 - bullish ranging to be stucked within narrow s/r levels waiting for the strong trend to be started (based on the article)
The price on the daily chart was stucked within narrow support resistance levels: 2,509 and 2,490. If the price breaks 2,590 resistance to below so the bullish trend will be resumed up to the new daily level to be created, if the price breaks 2,490 support to below so the correction may be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD - intra-day bullish ranging within 1.3652/1.3451 (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is located far above 100-SMA/200-SMA reversal levels in the primary bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 1.3652/1.3451 support/resistance levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started.
Trading the News: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
Another uptick in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may rattle the near-term rebound in USD/CAD as it puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to deliver another rate-hike over the coming months.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The BoC may continue to implement higher borrowing-costs as ‘the level of GDP is now higher than the Bank had expected,’ and Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. may prepare Canadian households and businesses for another rate-hike at the next meeting on October 25 as the central bank notes that ‘there has been a slight increase in both total CPI and the Bank’s core measures of inflation, consistent with the dissipating negative impact of temporary price shocks and the absorption of economic slack.’
Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased for the first time since January, with the headline reading climbing to an annualized 1.2% from 1.0% the month prior. Nevertheless, the core rate of inflation held steady at 1.4% per annum during the same period, but signs of budding price pressures may encourage the Bank of Canada (BoC) to further normalize monetary policy in 2017 as the central bank warns ‘the factors behind soft inflation appear to be mostly temporary.’ The Canadian dollar rallied followed the print, with USD/CAD slipping below the 1.2600 handle to end the day at 1.2583.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish CAD Trade: Headline & Core Inflation Picks Up in August
Bearish CAD Trade: Canada CPI Falls Short of Market Expectations
USD/CAD Daily
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Trading the News: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
Another uptick in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may rattle the near-term rebound in USD/CAD as it puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to deliver another rate-hike over the coming months.
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Google shares - weekly ranging bullish; 903.00 support is the key (based on the article)
Price on the weekly chart is above Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart for the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Trend Strength indicator is estimating the trend as the future possible correction, and Absolute Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as the ranging in the near future for example.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: