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Bitcoin - intra-day bullish breakout (based on the article)
The price on H4 chart is above the cloud for the bullish breakout - price is crossing 4,418 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD: ISM Manufacturing PMI
2017-10-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD - intra-day bearish breakdown; 0.7791 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is far below Ichimoku cloud for the 0.7791 support level to be testing for the primary bearish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Rate Statement and Cash Rate news events
Chart was made on MT4 using 5 day Breakout - indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Another version of bitcoin (based on the article)
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily correction near bearish reversal; 1,255 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located near and above Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is testing descending triangle pattern with 1,268 support level to below with 1,255 level as the nearest target for the bearish reversal to be started.
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- "Spot Gold: Retail trader data shows 75.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.15 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.2% higher than yesterday and 5.4% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.6% lower than yesterday and 6.4% lower from last week."
- "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Spot Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias."
The chart was made on W1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
USD/JPY - daily bullish reversal; 113,25 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud from below to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition: the price is testing 113,25 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging within the levels.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Services PMI and range price movement
2017-10-04 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by UK Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-10-05 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Google - intra-day bullish breakout; 962.26 is the key (adapted from the article)
The price on H4 chart broke Ichimoku cloud to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition: price is testing 962.26 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish breakout; 20,683 is the key with 20,760 target to re-enter (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart broke Senkou Span lines (which is the virtual border between the rimary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart) to above for the bullish reversal. Price is testing ascending triangle pattern together with 20,683 to abbove for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 20,760 resistance level as a nearest bullish target to re-enter.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):