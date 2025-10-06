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Quick Technical Overview - NZD/USD Levels Ahead of FOMC Minutes (based on the article)
Daily price is on bearish breakdown located below Ichimoku cloud: the price is testing 0.7055 support to below for the breakdown to be continuing.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
EUR/USD - daily bullish reversal; 1.2092 is the target (based on the article)
Daily price is breaking Senkou Span line together with 1.1869 resistance level to above for the daily bullish reversal with 1.2092 daily target.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Producer Price Index
2017-10-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M15: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD M15: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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Chart #1 was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Chart #2 was made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD - intra-day bear market rally (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on secondary rally by 0.7134 resistance level to be crossing to above for the bear market rally to be continuing.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging near bullish reversal; daily bullish ranging for direction
2017-10-12 16:00 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M15: ranging near bullish reversal. The price is located near and below 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal levels in the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within 56.57/56.45 support/resistance levels.
If the price breaks 56.57 resistance level to above on M15 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 56.45 support level to below on M15 close bar so the primary bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging for direction. Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for 57.25 resistance level to be testing to above for the bullish trend to be continuing with 59.48 nearest bullish target to re-enter., otherwise - the ranging within the levels.
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Chart #1.
The chart was made on M15 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Chart #2.
The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
An uptick in both the headline and core U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may undermine the near-term rebound in EUR/USD as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement higher borrowing-costs over the coming months.
What’s Expected:
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Headline & Core CPI Pick Up in September
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Inflation Report Fails to Meet Market Forecast
EUR/USD Daily
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
EUR/USD - 1.1879 is the key for the bullish; 1.1669 is the key for the daily correction (based on the article)
Daily price is located above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is moving to be above and near 55 SMA with 1.1879 resistance level to be crossing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on using standard indicators with Metatrader 5 together the following:
Bitcoin - daily bullish breakout; 6,000 is the key target (based on the article)
Daily price is breaking 5,406 resistance level to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 6,000 psy level as a nearest bullish target.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Litecoin - daily bullish isa near to be started; 76 is the key target (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud by 59 resistance level to be testing for the primary bullish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Weekly Outlook: 2017, October 15 - October 22 (based on the article)
The greenback was unable to hold onto its rally as weak inflation continues weighing. What’s next? We will hear some Fed reactions and also a wide variety of figures from all over the world Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):