Press review - page 532
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AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate and range price movement
2017-07-04 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Rate Statement and Cash Rate news event
(Brainwashing trading system chart)
GOLD - intra-day bearish reversal with breakdown; 1.1219 level is the key (based on the article)
H4 price was bounced from 1,254 resistance level which is Senkou Span line and virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is on bearish breakout with 1,1219 support level to be testing for the bearish trend to be continuing.
Dax Index - correction to the bearish reversal; 2.303 support is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition. The price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below with descending triangle pattern to be breaking to below together 12.303 support level for the primary daily bearish reversal to be started.
S&P 500 - ranging bullish; 2,405 is the key for the possible bearish reversal (based on the article)
The price on S&P 500 daily chart is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud: price is on ranging within 2,453 resistance level for the bullish to be continuing and 2,405 support level for the daily bearish reversal to be started.
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the possible bearish reversal in the future.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia's Trade Balance and range price movement
2017-07-06 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australia's Trade Balance news event
US Dollar (USD) to Argentine Peso (ARS): daily bullish breakout; 17.1278 is the key (based on the article)
USD/ARS daily price is on bullish breakout by ascendsing triangle pattern to be crossing to above together with 17.1278 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. Alternative, if the pruice breaks16.6319 support so the correction will be started, and if the price breaks 15.8342 support level to below on close daily bar so we may see the daily bearish reversal, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
Bitcoin and tesla Investors is in a bubble territory (based on the article)
Bitcoin/US Dollar - daily price is located above the Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 2,998 bullish continuation resistance level and 2,047 bearish reversal support level. If the price breaks 2,633 resistance to above so we may see the bext target at 2,998 with the good possibility to the bullish trend to be resumed. If the price breaks 2.255 support to below so the support at 2.047 will be the next target leading to the daily bearish reversal.
EUR/USD with short probability (based on the article)
Daily price is on above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following s/r levels:
If the price breaks 1.1312 support so we may see the secondary correction with 1.1171 target to re-enter.
EUR/USD - intra-day ranging near bearish reversal (based on the article)
Price on H4 chart is located near and above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is near the border brtween the primary bullish and the ranging bearish market condition waiting for the direction.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-07-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events