Silf/Swedbank Sweden Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Silf/Swedbank
Sector:
Business
Low 57.8
55.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
57.8
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Silf/Swedbank Composite PMI is published since 2019. It is a composite indicator calculated based on the Manufacturing and Service PMIs. The composite index enables a quick evaluation of the country's economy state and it correlates well with the GDP growth. It is published on the third banking day of every month, at 08:30, together with the Services PMI.

The index is calculated by Swedbank and Silf on the basis of a monthly survey of about 400 purchasing managers. The are asked to evaluate the activity of their company: whether it has increased, decreased or it has not changed. The respondents evaluate orders, production, employment, delivery times and inventories in warehouses.

In the resulting index, the weight of the manufacturing sector reading is 28%, the service sector reading has a weight of 72%. Values more than 50 indicate an economic growth, while values less than 50 indicate a decline. The values are subject to seasonal adjustment.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. PMI is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation, and it is therefore popular with analysts. The growth of the Composite PMI is an indicator of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Swedish krone.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
57.8
55.6
Oct 2025
55.3
57.1
Sep 2025
57.1
53.9
Aug 2025
53.9
50.3
Jul 2025
50.3
51.5
Jun 2025
51.5
50.3
May 2025
50.3
50.6
Mar 2025
50.6
51.3
Feb 2025
51.5
50.9
Jan 2025
50.9
51.7
Dec 2024
51.7
51.8
Nov 2024
51.7
53.1
Oct 2024
53.0
49.6
Sep 2024
49.7
52.5
Aug 2024
52.8
52.5
Jul 2024
52.5
52.4
Jun 2024
52.3
51.0
May 2024
50.8
49.1
Apr 2024
49.0
53.0
Mar 2024
52.8
50.6
Feb 2024
50.1
50.2
Jan 2024
50.5
49.8
Dec 2023
49.7
48.6
Nov 2023
48.5
47.8
Oct 2023
47.7
45.4
Sep 2023
45.4
47.6
Aug 2023
48.1
51.9
Jul 2023
51.3
45.7
Jun 2023
45.8
46.8
May 2023
47.6
49.0
Apr 2023
52.7
49.3
Mar 2023
47.8
46.1
Feb 2023
46.1
49.9
Jan 2023
49.9
51.0
Dec 2022
51.0
51.9
Nov 2022
51.9
54.0
Oct 2022
54.0
53.5
Sep 2022
53.5
56.9
Aug 2022
56.9
56.5
Jul 2022
57.2
59.9
Jun 2022
60.3
64.6
May 2022
64.6
64.5
Apr 2022
64.4
61.2
Mar 2022
63.1
65.0
Feb 2022
65.3
66.8
Jan 2022
66.9
65.9
Dec 2021
65.8
67.1
Nov 2021
67.2
66.9
Oct 2021
67.0
68.2
Sep 2021
68.2
63.7
12
