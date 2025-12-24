CalendarSections

Sweden Manufacturing Confidence

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
National Institute of Economic Reasearch (KI)
Sector:
Business
Low 103.8
100.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Sweden's Manufacturing Confidence Index reflects the optimism of the country's manufacturing companies regarding the current economic state. The index is calculated monthly as part of a common business trends survey, through an online survey conducted by the National Institute for Economic Research (NIER). Initially, this survey included only the manufacturing sector. Now it includes almost all sectors of the Swedish economy.

The National Institute interviews the managers of Swedish manufacturing companies on a monthly basis. The sample includes companies with at least 100 employees. Collecting all data from respondents takes approximately three weeks.

The weight of responses from a particular company depends on the volume of production, which is determined by the amount of value added. In other industries, companies are assigned weights based on the number of employees. These weights are updated every year according to the updated sample. The weighted responses are summarized and extrapolated as if all manufacturing sector companies participated in the survey.

Companies evaluate the current situation in terms of orders, finished product inventories, expected production volumes and employment. The survey is qualitative in nature. It means that the respondents do not provide absolute figures, but assess the situation as better, worse, or no change.

The Manufacturing Confidence Index is one of the key indicators characterizing the business environment and the general state of the country's economy. A reading above 100 indicates improving business conditions and positive sentiment in the Swedish business environment. This can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona. Readings below 100 indicate a worsening situation.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Manufacturing Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
103.8
100.8
Nov 2025
N/D
100.1
100.2
Oct 2025
100.2
99.4
Sep 2025
98.6
97.0
Aug 2025
97.0
95.8
Jul 2025
96.3
100.2
99.3
Jun 2025
99.3
99.4
100.1
May 2025
100.1
98.2
100.2
Apr 2025
99.6
96.9
96.7
Mar 2025
96.4
96.3
95.6
Feb 2025
95.6
95.1
94.8
Jan 2025
94.8
93.5
96.5
Dec 2024
96.5
92.4
96.3
Nov 2024
95.8
93.3
91.6
Oct 2024
91.8
96.6
93.7
Sep 2024
94.2
98.3
96.6
Aug 2024
97.1
98.6
97.0
Jul 2024
97.0
99.0
99.2
Jun 2024
99.2
98.8
98.6
May 2024
98.5
98.5
100.6
Apr 2024
100.5
97.7
98.6
Mar 2024
98.7
95.7
98.4
Feb 2024
98.4
96.1
99.2
Jan 2024
99.3
100.0
95.1
Dec 2023
95.1
100.3
99.1
Nov 2023
99.1
100.9
99.6
Oct 2023
99.5
97.3
100.4
Sep 2023
100.1
93.7
96.9
Aug 2023
96.6
97.5
97.5
Jul 2023
97.1
102.0
101.9
Jun 2023
102.3
102.2
102.4
May 2023
102.9
102.5
101.2
Apr 2023
101.6
102.8
103.3
Mar 2023
103.4
100.8
102.1
Feb 2023
102.2
101.7
100.4
Jan 2023
99.5
104.1
103.7
Dec 2022
104.1
104.6
104.5
Nov 2022
104.2
107.5
104.8
Oct 2022
105.1
113.3
109.6
Sep 2022
110.0
118.1
115.7
Aug 2022
116.4
120.2
119.4
Jul 2022
119.4
123.3
120.6
Jun 2022
120.6
123.8
125.0
May 2022
125.5
123.5
121.3
Apr 2022
121.4
125.0
124.7
Mar 2022
125.0
123.1
124.3
Feb 2022
124.3
124.6
121.4
Jan 2022
121.3
127.4
126.4
Dec 2021
127.3
127.9
126.3
Nov 2021
126.6
128.0
128.4
123
