Sweden M3 Money Supply y/y

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Money
Low
4.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Swedish M3 Money Supply y/y index reflects a change in the entire money supply circulating in the country's economy. It is a direct reflection of finances in the national economy. Money supply data provide additional, primarily short-term indicators on the real activity of Swedish economy.

The M3 Money Supply includes banknotes and coins in circulation, funds on settlement and current bank accounts, demand and savings deposits, institutional money market funds, repurchase agreements and debt securities. Of these different monetary aggregates, M3 is the most important as it is the most stable. If, for example, only the savings interest rate changes, M1 and M2 are redistributed, while M3 remains constant.

In general, a positive relationship is assumed between the growth of money supply M3 and that of inflation, economic growth and income. This means that an insufficient money supply M3 has negative influences on the other three economic variables. An increase in M3 should therefore have a positive impact on the Swedish krona quotes, as income and inflation will also increase as a result.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden M3 Money Supply y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
4.0%
Sep 2025
4.0%
4.7%
Aug 2025
4.7%
4.4%
Jul 2025
4.4%
4.2%
Jun 2025
4.2%
5.0%
May 2025
5.0%
4.2%
Apr 2025
4.2%
2.2%
Mar 2025
2.2%
2.1%
Feb 2025
2.1%
1.5%
Jan 2025
1.6%
0.5%
Dec 2024
0.5%
0.6%
Nov 2024
0.6%
0.7%
Oct 2024
0.7%
1.1%
Sep 2024
1.0%
-0.8%
Aug 2024
-0.8%
-0.6%
Jul 2024
-0.6%
-0.2%
Jun 2024
-0.2%
-1.0%
May 2024
-1.0%
-0.7%
Apr 2024
-0.7%
-0.1%
Mar 2024
-0.1%
-2.0%
Feb 2024
-2.0%
-2.6%
Jan 2024
-2.7%
-1.4%
Dec 2023
-1.4%
-3.5%
Nov 2023
-3.5%
-4.2%
Oct 2023
-4.3%
-4.2%
Sep 2023
-4.2%
-4.9%
Aug 2023
-4.9%
-3.5%
Jul 2023
-3.5%
-4.0%
Jun 2023
-4.0%
-3.2%
May 2023
-3.2%
-2.4%
Apr 2023
-1.8%
-1.5%
Mar 2023
-1.5%
1.4%
Feb 2023
1.4%
3.6%
Jan 2023
3.6%
2.5%
Dec 2022
2.5%
3.0%
Nov 2022
3.0%
3.8%
Oct 2022
3.8%
5.2%
Sep 2022
5.3%
8.6%
Aug 2022
8.6%
7.7%
Jul 2022
7.6%
8.7%
Jun 2022
8.8%
9.1%
May 2022
9.1%
9.5%
Apr 2022
9.5%
10.1%
Mar 2022
10.1%
9.5%
Feb 2022
9.5%
10.1%
Jan 2022
10.1%
9.9%
Dec 2021
9.9%
11.8%
Nov 2021
11.8%
12.7%
Oct 2021
12.7%
12.9%
Sep 2021
12.9%
10.9%
123
