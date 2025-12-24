Economic Calendar
Sweden Households Loans y/y
|Low
|1500.0%
|5.0%
|
4900.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|5.0%
|
1500.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Swedish Households Loans y/y reflect a change in the amount of loans issued to households in the reported month compared to the same period a year ago. The index is released by Statistics Sweden and is available as part of monthly financial market statistics.
The indicator reflects all loans issued by the country's monetary and financial institutions to Swedish households. From 2020 onwards, the statistics also include data on loans from housing credit institutions and AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds).
The data is published by credit purpose: housing loans (which make up the majority of all issued loans), consumer credit and other loans.
The index is used to evaluate potential retail sales. It also shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. However, an excessive increase in household debts may indicate economic overheating.
Generally, growth in issued loans affects Swedish krona quotes positively.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Households Loans y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites