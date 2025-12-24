Swedish Households Loans y/y reflect a change in the amount of loans issued to households in the reported month compared to the same period a year ago. The index is released by Statistics Sweden and is available as part of monthly financial market statistics.

The indicator reflects all loans issued by the country's monetary and financial institutions to Swedish households. From 2020 onwards, the statistics also include data on loans from housing credit institutions and AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds).

The data is published by credit purpose: housing loans (which make up the majority of all issued loans), consumer credit and other loans.

The index is used to evaluate potential retail sales. It also shows a change in interest rates and reflects consumer mood. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. However, an excessive increase in household debts may indicate economic overheating.

Generally, growth in issued loans affects Swedish krona quotes positively.

Last values: