CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Goods Trade Balance

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
Statistics Sweden (SCB)
Sector:
Trade
Low Kr​1.5 B Kr​0.0 B
Kr​4.9 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Kr​0.0 B
Kr​1.5 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Statistics Sweden publishes information on the country's foreign trade on a monthly basis. Among the publications is the Goods Trade Balance Indicator. Sweden's Trade Balance shows a change between national exports and imports over a selected period. The index enables the evaluation of the structure of trade flows between countries. The relevant data is also submitted to European statistic agencies, which collect and publish summary information for the European market.

Sweden's main export items include machinery, cars, paper products, pulp and timber. Import items include oil and oil products, iron and steel, food and clothing. Sweden's main trading partners are the EU countries, as well as Norway, China, the United States and Russia. Trade information related to non-EU countries is collected from declarations filed with Swedish customs for all goods that cross the border. Data on trade with EU member states is collected from surveys.

A trade deficit is formed when more goods and services are imported than exported. For countries with highly developed economies, like Sweden, it means that labor-intensive production is transferred abroad, thus restraining inflation and maintaining high standard of living.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Goods Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
Kr​1.5 B
Kr​0.0 B
Kr​4.9 B
Sep 2025
Kr​5.4 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​-8.1 B
Aug 2025
Kr​-8.9 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​3.6 B
Jul 2025
Kr​4.5 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​12.6 B
Jun 2025
Kr​13.3 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​5.0 B
May 2025
Kr​3.9 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​6.2 B
Apr 2025
Kr​4815.6 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​4842.8 B
Mar 2025
Kr​4842.8 B
Kr​9.9 B
Kr​4815.0 B
Feb 2025
Kr​14.4 B
Kr​10.0 B
Kr​14.5 B
Jan 2025
Kr​15.1 B
Kr​5.9 B
Kr​5.4 B
Dec 2024
Kr​6.2 B
Kr​5.4 B
Kr​7.5 B
Nov 2024
Kr​7.2 B
Kr​0.3 B
Kr​1.1 B
Oct 2024
Kr​0.6 B
Kr​-0.5 B
Kr​-1.0 B
Sep 2024
Kr​0.8 B
Kr​9.5 B
Kr​-6.5 B
Aug 2024
Kr​-5.3 B
Kr​5.2 B
Kr​6.6 B
Jul 2024
Kr​6.5 B
Kr​7.5 B
Kr​8.1 B
Jun 2024
Kr​8.7 B
Kr​2.2 B
Kr​10.4 B
May 2024
Kr​11.9 B
Kr​5.3 B
Kr​7.2 B
Apr 2024
Kr​7.9 B
Kr​-1.6 B
Kr​5.3 B
Mar 2024
Kr​4.8 B
Kr​11.5 B
Kr​10.9 B
Feb 2024
Kr​9.3 B
Kr​-0.2 B
Kr​13.3 B
Jan 2024
Kr​13.3 B
Kr​-0.3 B
Kr​1.9 B
Dec 2023
Kr​3.8 B
Kr​1.6 B
Kr​12.1 B
Nov 2023
Kr​12.7 B
Kr​0.6 B
Kr​7.3 B
Oct 2023
Kr​8.9 B
Kr​-0.5 B
Kr​2.3 B
Sep 2023
Kr​2.2 B
Kr​-0.5 B
Kr​-7.7 B
Aug 2023
Kr​-8.4 B
Kr​-0.8 B
Kr​6.1 B
Jul 2023
Kr​4.6 B
Kr​-1.4 B
Kr​2.2 B
Jun 2023
Kr​1.1 B
Kr​-1.5 B
Kr​-0.6 B
May 2023
Kr​-0.3 B
Kr​-1.5 B
Kr​-3.6 B
Apr 2023
Kr​-2.7 B
Kr​-1.6 B
Kr​8.5 B
Mar 2023
Kr​6.9 B
Kr​-2.1 B
Kr​5.1 B
Feb 2023
Kr​6.9 B
Kr​0.7 B
Kr​8.5 B
Jan 2023
Kr​11.1 B
Kr​-8.8 B
Kr​-2.8 B
Dec 2022
Kr​-1.2 B
Kr​-13.9 B
Kr​-6.5 B
Nov 2022
Kr​-5.4 B
Kr​-6.1 B
Kr​-10.1 B
Oct 2022
Kr​-9.5 B
Kr​-5.0 B
Kr​-1.4 B
Sep 2022
Kr​-1.8 B
Kr​-8.8 B
Kr​-18.0 B
Aug 2022
Kr​-18.4 B
Kr​0.7 B
Kr​-3.9 B
Jul 2022
Kr​-2.1 B
Kr​0.8 B
Kr​2.7 B
Jun 2022
Kr​3.1 B
Kr​1.2 B
Kr​-3.7 B
May 2022
Kr​-1.9 B
Kr​1.7 B
Kr​-3.2 B
Apr 2022
Kr​-1.8 B
Kr​2.0 B
Kr​4.7 B
Mar 2022
Kr​4.7 B
Kr​2.1 B
Kr​1.5 B
Feb 2022
Kr​1.0 B
Kr​2.5 B
Kr​-1.1 B
Jan 2022
Kr​0.4 B
Kr​2.8 B
Kr​-5.3 B
Dec 2021
Kr​-5.5 B
Kr​3.1 B
Kr​0.6 B
Nov 2021
Kr​0.3 B
Kr​3.2 B
Kr​0.7 B
Oct 2021
Kr​0.8 B
Kr​-2.0 B
Kr​6.8 B
Sep 2021
Kr​6.3 B
Kr​-1.8 B
Kr​-10.5 B
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code