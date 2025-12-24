Economic Calendar
Sweden Goods Trade Balance
|Low
|Kr1.5 B
|Kr0.0 B
|
Kr4.9 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Kr0.0 B
|
Kr1.5 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Statistics Sweden publishes information on the country's foreign trade on a monthly basis. Among the publications is the Goods Trade Balance Indicator. Sweden's Trade Balance shows a change between national exports and imports over a selected period. The index enables the evaluation of the structure of trade flows between countries. The relevant data is also submitted to European statistic agencies, which collect and publish summary information for the European market.
Sweden's main export items include machinery, cars, paper products, pulp and timber. Import items include oil and oil products, iron and steel, food and clothing. Sweden's main trading partners are the EU countries, as well as Norway, China, the United States and Russia. Trade information related to non-EU countries is collected from declarations filed with Swedish customs for all goods that cross the border. Data on trade with EU member states is collected from surveys.
A trade deficit is formed when more goods and services are imported than exported. For countries with highly developed economies, like Sweden, it means that labor-intensive production is transferred abroad, thus restraining inflation and maintaining high standard of living.
When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Goods Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites