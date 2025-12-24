Statistics Sweden publishes information on the country's foreign trade on a monthly basis. Among the publications is the Goods Trade Balance Indicator. Sweden's Trade Balance shows a change between national exports and imports over a selected period. The index enables the evaluation of the structure of trade flows between countries. The relevant data is also submitted to European statistic agencies, which collect and publish summary information for the European market.

Sweden's main export items include machinery, cars, paper products, pulp and timber. Import items include oil and oil products, iron and steel, food and clothing. Sweden's main trading partners are the EU countries, as well as Norway, China, the United States and Russia. Trade information related to non-EU countries is collected from declarations filed with Swedish customs for all goods that cross the border. Data on trade with EU member states is collected from surveys.

A trade deficit is formed when more goods and services are imported than exported. For countries with highly developed economies, like Sweden, it means that labor-intensive production is transferred abroad, thus restraining inflation and maintaining high standard of living.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

