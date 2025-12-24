CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Sweden Economic Tendency Indicator

Country:
Sweden
SEK, Swedish krona
Source:
National Institute of Economic Reasearch (KI)
Sector:
Business
Low 103.7
101.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Swedish Economic Tendency Indicator reflects tendencies of various economic indicators from the point of view of both Swedish consumers and businesses. It is calculated monthly based on a survey of Swedish consumers and companies conducted monthly by the National Institute of Economic Research NIER.

Every month, NIER surveys about 1,500 consumers and 7,000 companies. The consumer sample includes randomly selected Swedish citizens aged between 16 and 84. The survey is conducted by telephone. The business sample includes companies with at least 100 employees. The questionnaire is sent to them by email.

The survey is qualitative in nature. It means that the respondents do not provide absolute figures, but assess the situation as better, worse, or no change. The final indicator value is calculated based on the responses received from different groups, which are assigned certain weights. For example, the share of production is 40%, the service sector share is 30, construction and trade shares are 5% each, and consumer share is 20%. Indicator readings higher than 100 mean growth, values higher 110 mean strong growth. Readings less than 100 and less than 90 are considered weak and very weak, respectively.

The Economic Tendency indicator characterizes consumer and business sentiment regarding the country's economy. A reading above 100 indicates positive sentiment in Sweden. This can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona. Readings below 100 indicate pessimistic sentiment.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Economic Tendency Indicator" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
103.7
101.5
Nov 2025
N/D
98.0
100.8
Oct 2025
100.8
97.8
Sep 2025
97.2
96.3
Aug 2025
96.0
94.3
Jul 2025
94.3
91.6
92.8
Jun 2025
92.8
93.0
94.5
May 2025
94.6
94.2
95.0
Apr 2025
94.8
96.3
95.0
Mar 2025
95.2
98.6
96.7
Feb 2025
97.1
98.4
97.4
Jan 2025
97.7
98.1
97.5
Dec 2024
97.5
96.7
97.5
Nov 2024
97.2
94.3
93.6
Oct 2024
93.6
95.4
94.6
Sep 2024
94.9
94.5
94.6
Aug 2024
94.7
94.2
94.9
Jul 2024
95.0
94.8
96.4
Jun 2024
96.3
93.2
94.1
May 2024
94.0
94.9
94.9
Apr 2024
95.0
94.3
93.1
Mar 2024
93.1
92.3
90.7
Feb 2024
90.5
89.7
90.6
Jan 2024
90.5
85.5
84.7
Dec 2023
84.3
84.2
84.9
Nov 2023
84.6
83.9
84.9
Oct 2023
84.7
83.3
86.0
Sep 2023
85.8
84.2
85.3
Aug 2023
85.2
86.3
87.7
Jul 2023
87.5
91.9
89.9
Jun 2023
90.3
88.2
89.3
May 2023
89.4
87.6
87.3
Apr 2023
87.3
86.8
88.4
Mar 2023
88.2
83.8
86.2
Feb 2023
85.7
83.3
83.3
Jan 2023
82.3
84.4
85.0
Dec 2022
84.7
84.4
85.1
Nov 2022
84.5
87.5
84.8
Oct 2022
84.6
94.0
90.8
Sep 2022
90.8
99.3
97.2
Aug 2022
97.5
103.6
101.4
Jul 2022
101.3
108.2
105.7
Jun 2022
105.9
110.1
110.3
May 2022
110.5
110.0
109.4
Apr 2022
109.5
111.8
110.3
Mar 2022
110.3
111.7
113.1
Feb 2022
113.0
113.7
109.8
Jan 2022
110.1
117.8
116.3
Dec 2021
117.1
119.3
117.6
Nov 2021
118.0
120.3
119.9
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code