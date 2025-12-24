Swedish Economic Tendency Indicator reflects tendencies of various economic indicators from the point of view of both Swedish consumers and businesses. It is calculated monthly based on a survey of Swedish consumers and companies conducted monthly by the National Institute of Economic Research NIER.

Every month, NIER surveys about 1,500 consumers and 7,000 companies. The consumer sample includes randomly selected Swedish citizens aged between 16 and 84. The survey is conducted by telephone. The business sample includes companies with at least 100 employees. The questionnaire is sent to them by email.

The survey is qualitative in nature. It means that the respondents do not provide absolute figures, but assess the situation as better, worse, or no change. The final indicator value is calculated based on the responses received from different groups, which are assigned certain weights. For example, the share of production is 40%, the service sector share is 30, construction and trade shares are 5% each, and consumer share is 20%. Indicator readings higher than 100 mean growth, values higher 110 mean strong growth. Readings less than 100 and less than 90 are considered weak and very weak, respectively.

The Economic Tendency indicator characterizes consumer and business sentiment regarding the country's economy. A reading above 100 indicates positive sentiment in Sweden. This can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona. Readings below 100 indicate pessimistic sentiment.

